Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 race online and on TV today

Karl Matchett
·3 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship on Sunday in the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Mercedes driver was fastest in second practice on Friday, then came in top in qualifying on Saturday to earn the 100th pole position of his F1 career.

“I cannot believe we are at 100. It is down to the men and women back at the factory who are continuing to raise the bar,” the British racer said after claiming first on the grid, while Max Verstappen - who will line up second - hopes for a “good race” after finishing 0.036 seconds behind the current leader of the 2021 standings.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas took third and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is in fourth. Esteban Ocon is in fifth for Alpine, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari sixth, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo in seventh and Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez in eighth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 66-lap race.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 9 May.

How to watch on TV

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm BST.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.

What happened last time out?

A familiar trio aboard the podium, with Lewis Hamilton winning his 88th F1 race.

It wasn’t a 1-2 for Mercedes though, as Max Verstappen took second for Red Bull, with Valtteri Bottas in third.

Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top six.

Charles Leclerc didn’t finish after spinning with his engine cut out, having been in the points positions beforehand.

What are the standings?

Lewis Hamilton currently leads the Drivers’ Championship on 69 points, already clear of Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver is on 61 after three races and one win, with Lando Norris in third for McLaren on 37.

Bottas (32) of Mercedes, Leclerc (28) with Ferrari and Sergio Perez (22) in the other Red Bull car round out the competitive top six.

So far, 13 drivers have claimed points, including rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

Mercedes are at the top of the Constructors’ Championship on 101 points, with Red Bull back on 83. McLaren are third on 53 points, while Ferrari have 42.

Prediction

Another win for Mercedes and Hamilton as he chases a record-breaking championship title. Hamilton 1st, Verstappen 2nd, Bottas 3rd.

