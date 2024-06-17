How to follow Spanish Grand Prix on the BBC

The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 23 June [Getty Images]

Round 10 of the 2024 Formula 1 season heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix from 21-23 June.

Last time out in Canada, Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a gripping wet-dry race in Montreal to move 56 points clear in the drivers' championship.

McLaren's Lando Norris was second and Mercedes' George Russell, who started in pole position, was third.

F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has selected the hardest compounds in the range for Sunday's 66-lap race.

Teams can choose between the C1 (white, hard), C2 (yellow, medium) and C4 (red, soft) tyres.

Session start times and BBC coverage

There will be live radio commentary of the Spanish Grand Prix across the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with Sunday's race available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

You can also listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, which previews and reviews every race of the season.

Friday, 21 June (all times BST)

First practice - 12:30-13:30 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Second practice - 16:00-17:00 (online-only via BBC Sport website)

Saturday, 22, June

Third practice - 11:30-12:30 (online-only via BBC Sport website)

Qualifying - 15:00-16:00 (online-only via BBC Sport website)

Sunday, 23 June

Race - 14:00 (BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds)

What is the weather forecast for the Spanish GP?

While the Canadian Grand Prix was hit by rain and mixed conditions, the forecast for this weekend's race in Barcelona is warm and dry across all three days.

Sunny and a gentle breeze is predicted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures reaching a high of 25 degrees for qualifying and the following day's grand prix.

What is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya like?

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was built as part of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics development programme [BBC Sport]

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was once the home to F1 pre-season testing before Bahrain took over in 2021, so this is a track with which teams are very familiar.

Designed by German architect Hermann Tilke, the circuit consists of 16 high-and low-speed corners, two DRS zones and a long main straight which offers drivers the best chance of an overtake.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won five consecutive Spanish Grands Prix from 2017 to 2021. The past two races have seen Max Verstappen and Red Bull secure victory, with the Dutchman winning last year from pole position.

This is due to be the penultimate time Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix with Madrid taking over at a new circuit from 2026.