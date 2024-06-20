Spanish Grand Prix 2024: How to watch the next F1 race without cable

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Max Verstappen came in first at the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month. (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

F1 fans, start your engines. The 2024 season continues this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix. The 10th Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. The official race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 23, but the action on the track kicks off with practices as early as Friday, June 21. Whether you’ve already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or the Spanish Grand Prix will be your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don’t want to have to race to find the Spanish Grand Prix on TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch the F1 races this weekend.

How to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix:

ExpressVPN Stream free F1 coverage $7 at ExpressVPN

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

Location: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix on?

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. ESPN is the home of F1 this season with 18 out of 24 races airing on either ESPN or ABC, and the remainder airing on ESPN2. 16 races will stream on ESPN+ in 2024.

For cord-cutters who want to watch F1 racing, including this weekend's grand prix, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you're looking for a lower-cost subscription, a direct subscription to ESPN+ is an affordable option great for fans of all kinds of sports. If you're only interested in watching F1 racing and don't care about the ability to watch other sports, an F1 TV Pro subscription is a simple way to stream every race, practice and qualifier.

How to watch F1 in the USA without cable:

(ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream the Spanish Grand Prix The Canadian Grand Prix will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

(F1 TV) F1 TV Pro Stream F1 races and practices An F1 TV Pro subscription lets you stream every F1 race live, plus all the practices, qualifying races and pre-race shows. F1 TV is also home to F1's post-race live shows, analysis, Tech Talks, documentaries and the official F1 archive. You can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for $10.99/month or pay $85 for the entire season. Try free for 7 days at F1 TV

DirecTV Choice Watch F1 on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 Try free at DirecTV

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don’t want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We’ve got a hack for you. Some residents in Europe are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2024 on the free-to-stream platform Servus TV. If you live in America, you can still tune into this free livestream with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream free F1 coverage ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian livestream of the race as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of F1. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find the free F1 livestream. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.87/month at ExpressVPN

More ways to watch F1 for free this weekend:

Fubo TV Watch F1 on ESPNEWS, ESPN, ESPN2 Try free at Fubo

Spanish Grand Prix schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, June 21

Practice 1: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Practice 2: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Practice 3: 6:30 - 7:30 a.m.

Qualifying: 10-11 a.m.

Sunday, June 23

Spanish Grand Prix race: 9 a.m. (ESPN+, F1 TV)

Other ways to watch F1 without cable:

YouTube TV Watch F1 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 Try free at YouTube