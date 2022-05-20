Charles Leclerc tops practice but Mercedes find speed

spanish grand prix 2022 practice f1 live barcelona times - REUTERS

Charles Leclerc completed a practice double for Ferrari, topping both sessions on the first day of running ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The championship leader led a Ferrari 1-2 in first practice, but the stand-out performance was that of Mercedes.

The defending champions have struggled for pace this season, being well behind Ferrari and Red Bull on both speed and results, but an upgraded W13 gave a much-improved showing on Friday.

Mercedes badly need to kick-start their season in Spain, though they previously showed promise on Friday last time around at the Miami Grand Prix before falling away in qualifying.

George Russell - who leads team-mate Hamilton in the championship by 23 points - was second, just 0.117sec off Leclerc's quickest lap with Hamilton a further tenth behind.

Carlos Sainz was fourth, 0.320sec off his team-mate while Alpine's two times world champion Fernando Alonso was fifth and sixth respectively in the sessions.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were well down on Leclerc's time, 0.336sec and 0.962sec off the ultimate pace.

Russell said he believed Mercedes could retain their form into the weekend."I see no reason why we can't be as far away from the front [in qualifying] as we showed [today]," he said.

Hamilton is already 68 points behind Ferrari's Leclerc, with his dreams of a record-breaking eighth crown all but over for the year.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has indicated Sunday's race will be pivotal in determining whether the world champions continue with their no-sidepod design or try a different concept.

"I'm not a designer, and I wouldn't say I have an opinion on whether the design is right or wrong," said Hamilton, 37.

"It looks a bit different to some others but it looks unique and that's what we stand for as a team - always innovating and coming up with interesting concepts.

"As Toto said we will understand from this weekend whether where we are is the right direction and if not we will move in another direction.

"But it does not mean we have to start from scratch. It will probably be a sidestep in another direction."

Lewis Hamilton reacts

It is positive, super happy with progress. I think we are on our way. We still have some bouncing but it is way better. It is much nicer [to drive] than it has been before. I think we can get it into an even better place than before.

George Russell reacts

I don't know to be honest [if Mercedes have improved] because in Miami we were quickest on Friday and here we are second so let's see. The car is definitely reacting differently. We've got different limitations this time. We definitely don't have the porpoising down the straight. We are still experiencing some (porpoising) in the corners, which you ultimately need to dial out in the corners. And, I think Red Bull still look very, very strong. They look to be the team to be reckoned with but we need to look at the data.

FP2 classification

Charles LECLERC 1:19.670 George RUSSELL+0.117 Lewis HAMILTON+0.204 Carlos SAINZ+0.320 Max VERSTAPPEN+0.336 Fernando ALONSO+0.533 Sergio PEREZ+0.962 Sebastian VETTEL+1.033 Esteban OCON+1.075 Mick SCHUMACHER+1.087 Pierre GASLY+1.247 Kevin MAGNUSSEN+1.343 Lance STROLL+1.579 Yuki TSUNODA+1.615 Daniel RICCIARDO+1.715 Valtteri BOTTAS+2.158 Guanyu ZHOU+2.196 Alexander ALBON+2.649 Nicholas LATIFI+3.527 Lando NORRIS+3.718

Chequered flag

Second practice is over. Leclerc's time was not beaten so he completes a practice double by finishing top in both session.

But the improved performance of the Mercedes is the story of the day.

Slower than pre-season testing...

Interestingly, Russell's fastest time in Barcelona testing three months ago was 1:19.233.

Today he has gone around in 1:19.797.

In comparison, Sainz's fastest was 1:19.990 and today he has gone around in 1:20.072

"Quite a lot of degradation"

Sainz reports over Ferrari team radio as he drives on the mediums. Sunday is expected to be a two-stop race.

No more running for Norris

Earlier in the session, Norris had a trip through the gravel and it appears he's damaged his floor.

The McLaren mechanics are trying to repair it but it looks like we won't see the Briton again in the session.

20 minutes to go

The majority of cars are in the pits. Looks like teams will go for long race runs.

Hamilton needs a clean lap

Hamilton has been on the back foot against his team mate. But he enters the mix with a 1:19.874.

Are Mercedes back?

Ferrari on top again

To the delight of the home crowd, Sainz goes quickest with 1:19.990. But he's then topped by Leclerc 1:19.670.

George Russell then get involved with a 1:19.787.

Soft tyre time!

The drivers are putting on the quickest tyre available to them and going for it.

Verstappen goes top with 1:20.006. He's six tenths ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin.

Data being collected

An incident has been noted between Norris and Schumacher after the McLaren was forced off the track earlier.

The drivers are on medium tyre runs so the pace hasn't matched the speed from first practice yet.

Verstappen leads with a 1:20.932 with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc behind.

Green flag

We are racing again after Bottas' car is clear. On the team radio he said: 'Something's broke' as he came to a halt.

YELLOW FLAG

Bottas has pulled over to the side of the track saying something has broken. This might in fact be a red flag. He has just moved up to sixth.

It's a VSC actually.

Looks like Norris has had a bit of an off

He comes back into the pits after running wide at turn 7/8.

Hamilton moves back ahead of Russell, now within six-tenths of leader Verstappen.

Leclerc posts a time good enough for third

He is also within a tenth of Verstappen. Verstappen looking in decent form again on another hot lap. He does not improve, however.

03:05 PM

Verstappen tops the time sheets now

He's ahead of Sainz, Hamilton and Russell now. Perez down to fifth. Only 0.046s between Verstappen and Sainz. Hamilton nearly a second off the Red Bull's pace.

FP2: Perez leads the way early on

His lap time is 1:22.946 on the medium tyres. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz also out, though.

GREEN LIGHT: FP2 begins

A handful of cars out on track early including the Red Bull of Perez.

Latest: Fernando Alonso has been given a reprimand

That was for impeding Lewis Hamilton in first practice.

Just a few minutes to go until FP2 begins

Feels quite late in the day for it. Bit later in the day than the qualifying session will run tomorrow. But should be able to learn something from it.

02:48 PM

A couple of first outings for a couple of drivers this afternoon

Sergio Perez steps in to his car after Juri Vips gave it a run in FP1, Alex Albon replaces Nyck de Vries and Guanyu Zhou is back in for Robert Kubica.

02:41 PM

In the mean time, here's the latest from my colleague Tom Cary

Red Bull have accused Aston Martin of copying their car design, with their entire pitwall staging an apparent protest by sitting with green lime flavoured Red Bull drinks cans during first practice in Barcelona.

Read the full thing here.

Hello again

Welcome back. Second practice in Spain gets going in a little over 20 minutes. Can Ferrari top the timesheets again? Will Mercedes continue their improvement?

01:24 PM

01:14 PM

FP1 classification

Charles LECLERC 1:19.828 Carlos SAINZ+0.079 Max VERSTAPPEN+0.336 George RUSSELL+0.762 Fernando ALONSO+0.940 Lewis HAMILTON+0.983 Lando NORRIS+1.451 Pierre GASLY+1.594 Daniel RICCIARDO+1.909 Yuki TSUNODA+1.986 Esteban OCON+2.063 Lance STROLL+2.092 Robert KUBICA+2.147 Kevin MAGNUSSEN+2.261 Mick SCHUMACHER+2.318 Sebastian VETTEL+2.336 Valtteri BOTTAS+2.786 Nyck DE VRIES+3.092 Nicholas LATIFI+3.183 Juri VIPS+4.310

Update: Aston Martin cleared

The FIA has confirmed that Aston Martin has complied with the regulations, making the new updates legal.

Some teams had queried the changes to the car but it has been given the clear.

01:02 PM

Chequered flag

That's first practice done in Barcelona. Ferrari one-two with Max Verstappen in third.

Did Red Bull show us their full potential? Reasons to be positive for Mercedes with Russell fourth and Hamilton sixth.

Alonso to visit stewards

Alonso is set for a post-session investigation over impeding Hamilton. The Mercedes was forced off line by the slow moving Alpine.

12:50 PM

Update from Mercedes - The car is not bouncing. Drivers aren't too happy with the balance. Hamilton had a DRS issue on his run which is the reason for his slower time.

12:44 PM

Latest classification - 45mins

Charles LECLERC 1:19.828 Carlos SAINZ+0.079 Max VERSTAPPEN+0.336 George RUSSELL+0.762 Lewis HAMILTON+0.983 Lando NORRIS+1.451

Quick reminder

Sergio Perez is not involved in first practice - Estonian racing driver Jüri Vips is in his car and using FP1 as a test day. He's nearly 10 seconds off the pace.

Soft tyre racing

Cars are coming back onto the track with the red marked softs. Should see some quick times now.

Carlos Sainz sets the early benchmark with 1:19.907

Something to remember going forward

Halfway through the #FP1 session and the top three (Verstappen, Leclerc and Russell) have all set their best times on the hard tyres. This session, which is likely to be the hottest, is best suited to the hard compound. #Fit4F1 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 20, 2022

12:29 PM

Fast start by Red Bull

The top 12 cars are in the pits at the moment. Verstappen's sizeable gap over Leclerc will be a concern to their rivals.

Latest classification - 20mins

Max VERSTAPPEN 1:21.876 Charles LECLERC +0.870 George RUSSELL +0.970 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.135 Pierre GASLY +1.270 Carlos SAINZ +1.301 Fernando ALONSO +1.366 Lando NORRIS+1.481 Lewis HAMILTON +1.489 Yuki TSUNODA +1.671 Lance STROLL +1.961 Esteban OCON +1.984 Nicholas LATIFI+2.329 Nyck DE VRIES+3.725 Robert KUBICA+4.360 Mick SCHUMACHER+6.037 Juri VIPS+7.892 Sebastian VETTEL No time Valtteri BOTTAS No time Kevin MAGNUSSEN No time

BREAKING: Aston Martin under FIA investigation

The FIA launched an investigation into the new Aston Martin upgrades to ensure there was no "reverse engineering" during the development process.

Encouraging signs for Mercedes

Only 15 minutes into practice so there is still a long way to go BUT the Mercedes is not porpoising.

They aren't amongst the fastest cars though!

It is very hot...

#FP1 underway at a very warm #SpanishGP (31 degrees ambient and 48 degrees on track). A mixture of hard and medium tyres with @Max33Verstappen @redbullracing leading the way in the early stages. — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 20, 2022

Top two set early pace

Verstappen and Leclerc are exchanging fastest times on the hard tyres in the opening stages.

FP1 is underway

The cars are on the track. Time for some racing!

All the teams, apart from Haas, have brought updates to Barcelona

Las novedades de cada equipo para Barcelona.



Every team Barcelona's upgrades. #F1 pic.twitter.com/IpPmEuF05j — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 20, 2022

Hamilton: 'I haven't spoken to anyone'

Lewis Hamilton has denied claims he was left 'astonished' at reports former F1 race director Michael Masi could make a return to the sport.

I only heard of that story a couple of days ago and I haven't spoken to anyone [about it]. Particularly, I haven't done an interview with that newspaper for at least 10 years. It's inaccurate but I don't have a particular feeling about it. I've not given it any thought. I don't know what Mohammed has said. I don't know his story, what his agenda is.

The weekend schedule

First Practice: 13:00 BST - Friday

Second Practice: 16:00 BST - Friday

Third Practice: 12:00 BST - Saturday

Qualifying: 15:00 BST - Saturday

Race: 14:00 BST - Sunday

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to coverage of first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

As it is his home race, all eyes will be on Carlos Sainz, who is still waiting to win his first grand prix.

The Ferrari driver will be aiming to end his 146-race wait and make his mark on the drivers championship after being outperformed by his team mate Charles Leclerc, who has won two of five races so far and tops the standings at this early stage.

Sainz has always scored points at the Circuit de Catalunya and the last time Ferrari won there it was with a Spanish driver --Fernando Alonso in 2013.

"The goal, as in every other race weekend, is to extract the maximum out of our car and try to win the Grand Prix," said Sainz, who has been on the podium three times this year.

"I know we will receive massive support from every grandstand at the track and I can guarantee the fans maximum effort from myself and from the entire team, to give them plenty to cheer about."

Leclerc is 51 points ahead of Sainz but only 19 clear of Max Verstappen, who has won the last two races in his Red Bull.

The race marks the real start of the European season, despite a race at Italy's Imola circuit last month, and is the point at which teams unveil their updates.

"Hopefully we can keep the momentum going from the last few races with a clean start from Friday onwards," Verstappen said.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are also hopeful of progress after a troubling start to the season.

"A huge amount of hard work has been going on in the factories to unpick the data from Miami and turn it into improvements for Barcelona," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"Having run there in winter testing, albeit with a car that has evolved a lot since then, it will be a good place to correlate the information we have on the current car and we're hopeful that we'll make another step forward."

Hamilton has won six times in Barcelona, including the last five, but hopes of extending that run are slim.