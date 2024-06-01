Spanish forward Noya Catoira signs with Illini women's basketball

May 31—CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green isn't done working on her 2024-25 roster.

The third-year Illinois women's basketball coach added more frontcourt help with Spanish forward Irene Noya Catoira officially joining the Illini, the program announced on Friday. The 6-foot-3 post player signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid with the University of Illinois with the 18-year-old the second addition the Illini have made this week after landing Baylor transfer Lety Vasconcelos on Wednesday.

"I am super excited to have Irene join our family," Green said. "Irene brings size, length, and a versatile skill set to our program. She is someone who can play multiple positions and stretches the floor. I believe her best basketball is ahead of her and we can't wait to get her here to get to work."

Noya Catoira, an incoming freshman, and Vasconcelos, a sophomore this fall, give the Illinois frontcourt something to build on beyond the 2024-25 season with Kendall Bostic only having one season of eligibility left. Bostic, a two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten selection, returned for one final season in Champaign by taking advantage of her bonus COVID year.

Four of the five newcomers for the Illini this coming season play in the frontcourt in center Hayven Smith and five-star forward Berry Wallace along with Noya Catoira and Vasconcelos.

Noya Catoira, a Vilagarcía de Arousa, Pontevedra, Spain, native, played for Segle XXI in the Spain-LF2 league the past two seasons. Noya Catoira — who has represented Spain and made her international stage debut at age 15 — appeared in 22 games and averaged 19 minutes while putting up 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds during the 2023-24 season for Segle XXI.

"I am absolutely thrilled to dive into this new chapter of my life in Illinois," Noya Catoira said. "It's a dream come true to go study there, and I can't wait to arrive, meet everyone in person, and get to know the team."

Illinois has two open scholarships remaining.