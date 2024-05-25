Spanish Fork wins 4th straight softball title

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The dynasty continues for the Spanish Fork softball team.

The Dons beat Springville twice Friday to win its fourth straight 4A state championship.

It means so much,” said Spanish Fork head coach Natalie Jarvis. “They are some incredible athletes, some incredible plays were made today. And to go into a four-peat is really tough.”

In the first game, Jayeda Carter knocked in two runs, as the Dons scored three times in the sixth inning to win a close game, 6-5.

The deciding game was not so close. Spanish Fork jumped out to an 8-0 lead and pulled away for a 9-1 victory.

Lia Higginson, Tatum Hall and Alyce Aruchuleta all knocked in two runs each, while Lucy Evans through her second complete game of the day for the victory.

“I mean, I drank a Monster [Energy Drink],” Evans said about her stamina. “But I was just doing it for those girls. They love me so much, and I just I want to do it all for them.”

Spanish Fork had its 27-game winning streak snapped on Friday in a 6-0 loss to the Red Devils, but they were phased at all and claimed another state title.

“It’s such like an awesome experience,” Hall said. It’s something I get to tell people that I have four high school championships.”

Spanish Fork ends the season with a record of 30-3 and the 10th state championship in school history.

