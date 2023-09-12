Spanish Firefighters Assist in Recovery Efforts Following Morocco Earthquake

Spanish firefighters assisted with ongoing rescue efforts in remote parts of Morocco on Monday, September 11, after a deadly earthquake struck the country late last Friday.

Footage posted to Instagram by Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras shows Spanish fire crews and sniffer dogs sifting through rubble. According to the post, the video was filmed in Imi N’Tala, a village located in a remote part of the Marrakech-Safi region.

By Monday afternoon, the death toll from the earthquake was 2,681, with 2,501 injured, state-owned Moroccan News Agency reported, citing the interior ministry. Credit: Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras via Storyful