Spanish fans set to be outnumbered 3 to 1 by Croatian fans during Euro 2024 opener

Today’s the day, Spain officially get their Euro 2024 campaign underway against Croatia at 5 pm GMT at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Whilst Spanish fans are set to descend on the German capital in their thousands, they may feel outnumbered in the stadium tonight when things kick off.

As per Diario Sport’s socials, 12,000 Spanish fans are set to be inside the Olympiastadion, whilst 35,000 Croatians are expected, outnumbering the Spaniards almost 3 to 1.

This could possibly affect the atmosphere in the stands during the tie, giving the Croatians a boost as they look to conquer their Spanish opponents.

Spain however have form on their side, having won their previous two matches against the Croatians, but Croatia are in good form too, having gone without a loss in their last two matches.

Croatia’s last loss in fact came in October 2023, when they lost against Wales in qualification for this very tournament. They still managed to finish four points above Wales in that particular qualification campaign however.

Spain, however, had their last loss back in March, with a 1-0 defeat against Colombia at West Ham’s London Stadium.

😍🇪🇸 ¡Que sí, que hoy debuta España!



Y la afición se hace notar: el restaurante HB de Berlín es una auténtica fiesta 👏👏



Hoy se esperan 12.000 seguidores de La Roja en el Olímpico y 35.000 croatas🤯



📽️ @Jordigil pic.twitter.com/qDJSX7OAP3 — Diario SPORT (@sport) June 15, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie