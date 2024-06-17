Spanish club make enquiry over possibility of signing Chelsea ace

Atletico Madrid have asked about Conor Gallagher’s situation and are waiting to know what Chelsea’s position is according to reports in Spain.

Gallagher is out of contract at the end of next season, and with no sign of talks over a new deal speculation about his future has been rife.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with rivals Tottenham, whilst Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have also expressed an interest.

Atletico ask Chelsea for their stance on Gallagher

The 24-year-old is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2024, and came off the bench on Sunday night during the 1-0 against Serbia.

Gallagher has insisted he won’t take any decision on his future until after the Euros, but has reiterated on several occasions he wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish outlet Relevo have reported that Atletico have asked about Gallagher’s situation and are waiting to find out what Chelsea’s position with the England international is.

Gallagher is attracting interest from a number of clubs with his future undecided.

The report adds that Gallagher is a profile of player the management at Atletico like, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish club can finance a move for the midfielder given Chelsea are looking for around £50m.

The academy graduate is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, and was one of Chelsea’s standout performers last season under Mauricio Pochettino, and all options are seemingly still on the table in regards to his future.

It can’t be ruled out that Gallagher could be offered a new contract despite the club seemingly making it clear they wish to sell the midfielder, who is a fan favourite in west London.

More Stories / Latest News

Spanish club make enquiry over possibility of signing Chelsea ace

17th Jun 2024, 03:15pm

Chelsea youngster shares which current player inspires him after signing new deal

17th Jun 2024, 02:30pm

“I thought he was exceptional” – Joe Hart praises performance of Chelsea star at Euro 2024

17th Jun 2024, 02:00pm

Gallagher captained the side for the majority of last season due to injuries suffered by Reece James and Ben Chilwell, and was an ever present for the Blues, only missing one Premier League game due to suspension.

A potential departure would unlikely do anything to help build the relationship between the fans and the owners, with Gallagher more than good enough to deserve a place in the squad moving forward.