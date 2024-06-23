Spalletti underlines key difference between Italy strikers Scamacca and Retegui

Italy CT Luciano Spalletti has explained the main differences between the national team’s first choice strikers Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui, suggesting that one is more ‘imaginative’ and the other more ‘linear’.

The Azzurri head coach was busy conducting his customary pre-match media duties on Sunday evening, as Italy gear up to face Croatia in their final group stage match at EURO 2024 on Monday night.

Monday’s match, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, will kick off at 20.00 BST.

Spalletti explainis difference between Scamacca and Retegui

Before his official pre-match press conference, Spalletti stopped to speak with reporters from Sky Sport Italia, who asked him who could lead the line for Italy against Croatia.

Spalletti explained that he has two very different strikers at his disposal, but also reminded reporters that Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori is also still in contention.

“Scamacca is a more imaginative player,” Spalletti told Sky. “You can expect anything from him, he is more instinctive in his play. Retegui is more linear, but he rarely misses when the ball comes his way.

“We are talking about two very strong players. We also mustn’t forget Raspadori, who is also very good from a technical point of view, and who knows how to play well with the team.”

Spalletti also explained what he expects to be faced with tactically when Italy go up against Croatia on Monday night.

“I expect Croatia to play with a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. It’s clear that as minutes go by, they will have to turn the game into a battle. They are very strong technically and with their dribbling,” he said.