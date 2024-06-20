Spalletti: ‘Spain vs. Italy an extreme test’ at EURO 2024

Luciano Spalletti insists there is ‘nothing before and nothing after’ the Italy clash with Spain at EURO 2024, but the Azzurri must ‘take the initiative off them.’

It kicks off at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

Both sides won their opening games in EURO 2024, but with Albania and Croatia drawing 2-2, it means the winner tonight will already be through to the Round of 16 on top of Group B.

“Our fans are always fundamental for us and we know they are there even when we can’t see or hear them. This is why nobody likes playing against Italy, they know we are united in our passion for sport,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

There are considerably more Italian supporters than Spanish in Gelsenkirchen this evening, reportedly in the region of 22,000.

Spalletti sees past EURO 2024

Although qualification is at stake for the Round of 16, Spalletti looks beyond the group.

“This feels like something more, there is nothing before or after this match. It is an extreme test and I am convinced the team will do everything to play well.

“That’s what it is all about, we must take the initiative off them, otherwise it will be extremely tough.”