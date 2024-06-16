What Spalletti shouted at Italy players during 2-1 victory over Albania

Luciano Spalletti’s touchline antics were caught on camera by broadcasters in Italy during Saturday night’s 2-1 victory over Albania at EURO 2024, which has provided a brief insight into what the CT told his players during the national team’s opener in Dortmund.

Sky Sport Italia released footage from their so-called ‘Spalletti-cam’ after Saturday’s game, revealing what he told players including Gianluca Scamacca, Jorginho and Davide Frattesi.

The game got off to a sickening start for the Azzurri, who conceded the fastest goal in the tournament’s history when Nedim Bajrami pounced on Federico Dimarco’s sloppy throw-in.

A quarter of an hour later, however, and Italy were back in front after a pair of quickfire goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella.

What Spalletti shouted at the Italy players

At various stages of the game, Spalletti could be heard shouting various instructions at his Italy players.

He could be heard encouraging Scamacca, before a brief moment of disappointment. He could also be heard telling Jorginho to “go to.”

The CT warned Frattesi “you’re in traffic too much,” and later told him off for his positioning, shouting “you need to be there now, you need to go there.”

Spalletti also told the Inter midfielder: “When you’re returning the ball, you have to come out of the defensive line.”

There were also general complaints about the team’s organisation, as Spalletti said in frustration: “It always takes an hour to get back into position!”