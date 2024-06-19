Spalletti reveals six potential Italy penalty kick takers vs. Spain

Luciano Spalletti named six players, including Jorginho, who could show up from the spot against Spain if Italy are given a penalty kick.

Italy are preparing to meet Spain in the second Group B game at EURO 2024 and Spalletti addressed the media at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

The first question was about the Azzurri penalty kick taker if they are given a spot-kick and Spalletti named six footballers.

“I think we’ve got several options. Gianluca Scamacca, Mateo Retegui, Nicolò Barella and Federico Dimarco,” said the CT.

“Riccardo Calafiori knows how to take penalties, too, and the same is true of Jorginho. You don’t have just one, but ultimately, just one can take it. One of these guys is the penalty taker.”

Jorginho had a perfect record from the spot for the Azzurri until the EURO 2020 Final against England when he missed one in the penalty shootout, which La Nazionale still won.

After that, Jorginho missed three more penalties for Italy, including two in two different games against Switzerland during the World Cup qualification campaign.

Italy beat Spain on penalties in their last meeting at the European Championships three years ago.

Both La Nazionale and La Roja won their debut games at EURO 2024 against Albania and Croatia respectively.

