Spalletti loses patience with Jorginho in Italy loss: ‘No point in him playing’

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti exploded with frustration at Jorginho during the first half of the Euro 2024 loss to Spain, suggesting there was ‘no point in him playing’.

The Azzurri failed to impress in their second outing in Group B of the European Championship, falling to Luis de la Fuente’s Roja in a tough 1-0 loss after an unfortunate own goal from Riccardo Calafiori in the 55th minute.

The loss leaves Italy on three points in the group, putting some pressure on for their final match against Croatia on Monday next week. A draw against Zlatko Dalic’s side should be enough to take the team through to the Round of 16.

Sky Sports Italia kept a close eye on Spalletti during Italy’s Euro 2024 clash with Spain and a key moment of frustration was captured during the first half, when he exploded with anger at Jorginho, saying: “He must come and make it happen, otherwise there’s no point in him playing”.

The Azzurri coach hooked the 32-year-old midfielder off at half time and replaced him with Roma’s Bryan Cristante, a substitution that didn’t lead to any improvements.