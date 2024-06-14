Spalletti: ‘Italy are living the dream, giants are not afraid of a football match’

Italy national team head coach Luciano Spalletti has played down any feeling of pressure heading into the first game of EURO 2024 on Saturday, by comparing his players to ‘heroes’ and ‘giants’, who are not afraid of ‘going to play a football match’.

The CT sat down for his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, where he was joined by goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Spalletti provided updates on the team’s potential system, confirming that Italy could play with either a back three or a back four depending on their opponents. There is also the option of a strike partnership between Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui, while Alessandro Bastoni is tipped for a bigger role given the absence of Inter teammate Francesco Acerbi.

Italy will begin their Euro campaign with a clash against a familiar Albania side, who have a fair few Serie A representatives among their ranks. Spalletti confirmed that he is feeling happy rather than anxious ahead of his first game in charge at a major tournament.

Spalletti on Albania, style, systems and Italy fearlessness

“From a personal point of view, there are a lot of emotions involved, but as the hours go by, it becomes more a feeling of happiness rather than tension, it’s a fantastic feeling because yes, it’s a wonderful place to play a great match,” Spalletti said, reported via TMW.

“The game itself is tricky. I agree Slyvinho has done a great job at building this team and we are up against players who have quality and know our style of football very well, they have shown it in our league. It will be a tough match.”

Spalletti asked that the supporters stick with the team regardless of the system they decide to play in Germany.

“Always sticking to your brand of football is important, but sometimes there will be some who oppose that. I am convinced that our team will be able to show what we want to do with our style. It’s not just a case of the 11 players on the pitch, rather the 60 million fans, who we ask to play with us and give us a push on the pitch.

“It has to be said that we are living the dream of every Italian who, as a child, left home with the ball under their arms and returned home late in the evening with a tired look on their face, sweaty and with grazed knees. We are heroes, the giants, which means putting on the uniform for a team that does not suffer from the pressure around this tournament. The giants and the heroes are not afraid of going to play a football match.”

Spalletti on Acerbi replacements, Scamacca/Retegui and Barella fitness

Asked how Italy might line up at the back given the absence of Acerbi, Saplletti responded: “Acerbi is someone who has experience, but being forced to make a decision can help you.

“Bastoni can also be a leader. Then guys like Buongiorno and Calafiori have the makings of players who are destined for the top level. You can see it in their eyes, they are two very serious guys. But the truth is that we are dealing with a very serious team.

“We can decide to play with a three man defence, but the back three can also be offensive. I said that we must take into consideration the possibility of playing with two strikers, because Scamacca and Retegui are very strong, as well as Raspadori, who could come off the bench.

“I think we can play with both systems. The system on the pitch is fundamental if we want to control matches. If you can, you decide to control the game, but if it becomes a 50/50 match, you are left with no choice. It depends on the flow of the game.

On Scamacca, Spalletti said: “Scamacca has grown a lot recently, and we have congratulated him. He is complete, he has everything.

The CT also confirmed that Nicolo Barella is back in full training with the squad and all signs are positive ahead of Italy’s opener on Saturday.

“He did everything yesterday, he’ll be there again today, and he’ll do some training later on. You can feel his emotions, he’s already had a similar problem, but played in a game that he was needed for. The doctors’ opinions are what count, because the players always want to play. But everything from last night suggests he will be available.”