Spalletti irritated by Italy and Barella implications after 2-1 victory

Luciano Spalletti was critical of Italy after their 2-1 win over Albania and irritated by the suggestion this team depends on Nicolò Barella. ‘This squad must be able to do without anyone.’

It was a nightmare start in Dortmund, as Federico Dimarco’s weak throw-in was intercepted by Sassuolo midfielder Nedim Bajrami to open the scoring after 23 seconds – a new all-time record in the European Championship.

However, by the 16th it had been turned around with an Alessandro Bastoni header on the corner routine and Barella strike from the edge of the box.

“We saw many good things, but they need to actually take us somewhere, otherwise they are pointless,” Spalletti told RAI Sport.

“There was the possibility to hurt them several times and we didn’t go for it. We prepared the move well, then passed it backwards. We changed our minds too quickly.”

Spalletti wants an independent Italy

Barella had been in doubt for this match after a muscular problem, missing both the warm-up friendlies, but he scored the winner.

When Spalletti was asked if this Italy side is dependent on Barella, he was irritated.

“A national team must be able to do without anyone, because there are 26 strong players. I don’t like this idea that the team depends on an individual.”

There was a late scare when Rey Manaj saw his chip deflected just wide off the ribs of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“In the second half, Albania tried to do something more and we should’ve made the most of those spaces opening up, but instead we got sucked backwards.”

The group had begun earlier this evening with Spain crushing Croatia 3-0 thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal, while Unai Simon saved a penalty.

Italy face Spain on June 20, before the final group game against Croatia on June 24.