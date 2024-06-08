Spalletti happy at ‘very good news’ on Barella injury

Luciano Spalletti assures there is ‘very good news’ from Nicolò Barella after tests on his injury, with confidence he’ll be ready for the EURO 2024 opener with Albania.

That game is scheduled for June 15 and begins the Azzurri’s group phase, going on to face Spain and Croatia in Germany.

Meanwhile, the Nazionale will play one final friendly test against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Barella will not be part of the team for that match, but he had tests today on the muscular injury he has been carrying since the end of the season at Inter.

“We have some very good news, because although there are always going to be doubts when the swelling doesn’t make things very clear, now that two days have passed we can say with confidence that it is all under control,” Spalletti told RAI Sport.

The midfielder is expected to be in the starting XI for the game with Albania, although it is possible he could be spared in order to be fully fit for the tougher matches against Spain and Croatia.

Today, Croatia completed their warm-up for EURO 2024 with a 2-1 victory away to Portugal.

Fagioli and Jorginho start in Barella absence

With Barella out tomorrow, Spalletti has confirmed that Jorginho and Nicolò Fagioli will start in midfield.

“If we play with two deep-lying midfielders, then having two quality players who can start moves gives us a double option to choose from.

“Jorginho and Fagioli are players who know how to control the ball in tight spaces. Jorginho is more about short passes, whereas Fagioli can see the moves open up at a distance, so they can play together.”

Federico Chiesa was decisive in the EURO 2020 triumph, but his career has been derailed by repeated injuries and general inconsistency.

“I already said my thoughts on Chiesa, he alternates between these flashes that sometimes don’t work, but it’s part of the characteristics of all players with that kind of quality, creativity and unpredictability.”