Spalletti at a crossroads and two unanswered questions for Italy before Croatia clash

La Gazzetta dello Sport highlights that Luciano Spalletti is ‘at a crossroads’ and asks if the CT has the appropriate players to develop his playing style.

Italy meet Croatia in a crucial EURO 2024 group stage game this evening, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Pressure is high on the Azzurri even if they have two results available, given that a win or a draw will qualify them for the Round of 16. Croatia, on the other hand, must win to finish as runners-up in Group B.

“Italy and Spalletti are at a crossroads, and the qualification isn’t the only thing at stake; there is also a path to follow,” wrote Gazzetta’s deputy editor Andrea Di Caro on Monday.

Spalletti used the same starting XI against Albania and Spain but is expected to make four changes against Croatia this evening.

“Sometimes coaches are so convinced about their ideas, that they struggle to adapt them to the personnel they have,” continued Di Caro.

“The coach wants to play positive football and dominate proceedings, but the question is: Do we have suitable players for this playing style? Does it come down to time and training, or do we lack certain skill sets?”

The Azzurri’s performance against Spain was so poor that it inevitably raised even more questions about the team and its coach: “Should we change men, strategy, and even the system? Here’s why he [Spalletti] is at a crossroads,” asked Di Caro.

The CT said in a pre-match press conference that Italy would need a little more ‘substance’ on the pitch and Di Caro expects to see a different attitude tonight.

“If we can’t dominate or be spectacular, we can still be the Italy side that, with tactical knowledge, attention, and courage, will get the result they want,” he concluded.

“In the meantime, let’s qualify for the knock-out round, then we’ll see.”