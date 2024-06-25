Spalletti criticised for ‘confused and scared’ Italy in tense draw with Croatia

Luciano Spalletti received heavy criticism from the newspapers after Italy’s last gasp draw with Croatia at Euro 2024, accused of having ‘no clear project yet’.

The Azzurri were on the cusp of suffering another painful defeat at the European Championship, which would’ve thrown their qualification to the Round of 16 into serious doubt, until Mattia Zaccagni came up with a moment of magic to salvage a point for his country.

Italy’s draw leaves them second in Group B, leaving them to play Switzerland in the first round of the knockout stages on June 29th. Fans are hoping to see a strong reaction from Spalletti’s side after a tough group stage.

Spalletti did not manage to impress the Italian newspapers, who were clear with their criticism. La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote: “Third different Italy, there’s no clear project yet and even the 3-5-2 is struggling without a real regista. In the final assault, however, there’s a soul that can be brought away. Changes ok.”

Corriere dello Sport agreed with this assessment of the Azzurri tactician, commenting: “Still looking for his Italy, Zaccagni saved him with his last breath.”

Tuttosport didn’t stray from the pack and highlighted how Zaccagni’s late goal changed everything for Spalletti, saying: “The changes saved him after retracing his steps at the start. The team still suffered, but the reaction was visible.”

Corriere della Sera looked ahead to Italy’s next match against Switzerland and were apparent in their frustration with Spalletti, writing: “Confused and scared, Italy remain in the European Championship with the strength of desperation and pride. If it will be a new starting point, Switzerland will say so.”

Spalletti ratings in the Italian newspapers

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 6

Corriere dello Sport: 6

Corriere della Sera: 6

Tuttosport: 6

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Football Italia YouTube Channel to join our pre and post match shows from Germany and send your questions and thoughts

