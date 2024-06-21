Spalletti could transform Italy starting XI against Croatia

Luciano Spalletti is expected to make several changes for Italy’s crucial EURO 2024 match against Croatia, with Gianluca Scamacca, Federico Chiesa, Jorginho and Giovanni Di Lorenzo all at risk.

It kicks off on Monday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT) and a point would be sufficient for the Azzurri to qualify in second place behind Spain.

This is because even if Albania beat Spain in the other game, Italy would have a superior head-to-head record if both were on four points.

Spalletti insisted that he would not change the general tactical approach after the 1-0 defeat to Spain, but the personnel could well be transformed with several players who were deeply disappointing.

Italy players who could be dropped against Croatia

Jorginho and Scamacca received most of the criticism from the touchline during that match and are likely to be dropped in favour of Mateo Retegui and Bryan Cristante, although Nicolò Fagioli is another alternative in midfield.

Di Lorenzo struggled badly dealing with Nico Williams, not that Andrea Cambiaso did much better when coming on either, so Matteo Darmian of Inter is always a reliable figure to bring in.

Repubblica report that even Chiesa and Davide Frattesi are at risk of being benched for the decisive meeting with Croatia, while Lorenzo Pellegrini might be moved into a more central role.

Giacomo Raspadori and Mattia Zaccagni came on in the second half against Spain and are also pushing to be given starts.

After Spalletti blamed physical fitness and a lack of sharpness for their dire performance, he cannot choose the same starting XI for the third game in a row.

However, a switch to a three-man defence does seem to be improbable at this stage.