Spalletti and Buffon: ‘Italy feel at home in Germany, just like 2006’

Luciano Spalletti and Gigi Buffon say the huge Italian community in Germany makes Italy ‘feel at home’ as they open their EURO 2024 training camp.

The Azzurri landed in Dortmund last night and today had their first training session at the Hemberg Stadium in Iserlohn.

Following that, the squad, coach and staff were present at the opening ceremony of the Casa Azzurri 2024 camp.

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Italian Ambassador to Germany Armando Varricchio and Mayor of Iserlohn Michael Joithe were all present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On the stage, Spalletti was asked if the Nazionale were ready to defend their European Championship title.

“If being ready means having your head full of everything we need to do what is best for the Nazionale, if it means doing everything to thank people for this wonderful welcome, then we are ready.”

Buffon remembers 2006 Italy triumph in Germany

Italy Team Manager Buffon also spoke and brought with him the experience of winning the 2006 World Cup in Germany, seeing a similar atmosphere now that the Azzurri are back.

“The constant presence, unconditional affection and support of the Italians in every minute makes us feel like we’re playing at home,” said the former goalkeeper.

“When we were in Germany in 2006, we fully felt like we were playing on home turf and that will be the case in these Euros too.”

The Casa Azzurri camp will be more than just a training ground, as it also has events for the fans and FIGC President Gravina called it “a bridge between the Italians who are here and those back in Italy cheering on the Nazionale. There is a connection between all Italians, no matter where they live.”

Events will include concerts, workshops and displays of Azzurri memorabilia.