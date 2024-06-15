Spain's Yamal youngest player in Euro history at age 16

Spain's Lamine Yamal (L) battles for the ball with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol (C) and Marin Pongracic during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion. Sören Stache/dpa

Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in European championship history whe he started in Sunday's Group B match against Croatia.

The Barcelona forward made his Euro debut at 16 years 338 days to lower the previous mark of 17 years 246 days from Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, set at the last Euros in 2021.

It was the latest age record for Yamal, who will turn 17 the day before the Berlin final on July 14.

Last year, he became the youngest Spain player and a scorer at 16 years 57 days in a 7-1 victory over Georgia. He made his Barca debut at age 15.

"He's a lad with incredible talent. It's almost like a gift from God, very few players have his quality," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said on Friday.

"We're trying to deal with the situation in a normal way. But we also have to teach him to stay humble, because he's going to get so much better."