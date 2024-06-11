Spain's Pedri in 'best shape of the year' for Euro 2024

Spain's Pedri in action during the 2022 Fifa world cup Group E soccer match between Spain and Germany. Tom Weller/dpa

Spain playmaker Pedri has said he is in top shape after a series of setbacks and wants to help his team go far at Euro 2024.

"I feel that I can support the team a lot. I have worked hard to be where I am now," the 21-year-old Barcelona player told reporters on Tuesday at the team's base camp in southern Germany.

"The season was difficult but now I am in the best shape of the year. I feel very good physically and I and I'm really looking forward to the first game against Croatia and the Euros."

Triple champions Spain face Croatia on Saturday, with title holders Italy and Albania the other group stage opponents.

Pedri had been plagued by thigh muscle problems in the past season. He was named best young player at the last Euros in 2021 where Spain went out on penalties against Italy in the round of 16.

He then also played at the Tokyo Olympics that year for a total 73 season matches which took its toll on the youngster.

Now back in shape, Pedri expressed hope that the team of coach Luis de la Fuente with a healthy mix of young talent and experience can go a long way in Germany.

"The goals change every day and with every match - but it is clear that we want to go far," he said.

Pedri said it doesn't matter that the team doesn't have a true top star like France in Kylian Mbappe: "Our biggest advantage is that we are a team. We are a family, on and off the pitch."