Spain's national team refuses to play until 'leaders resign,' putting Olympics at risk

Luis Rubiales’ defiance could cost the World Cup champions their first trip to the Olympics.

Spain’s entire World Cup team and more than 50 other players said in a letter Friday they "refuse to compete until the team's leaders resign."

That includes Rubiales, the president of the federation, who refused to resign Friday after facing scrutiny for forcibly kissing a player and other lewd behavior during World Cup celebrations. The additional players include Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon and others in the group of 15 who expressed concerns to the federation last September about coach Jorge Vilda and the environment he’d created.

Spain’s next official game is Sept. 21 against Sweden in the Nations League, which is being used to determine which two European teams join host France at next summer’s Paris Olympics.

The four group winners advance to the Nations League semifinals, with the finalists qualifying for Paris. If France makes the Nations League final, the team that wins the third-place game would get Europe’s last spot.

Spain is in a group with Sweden, which finished third at the World Cup, Switzerland and Italy. That would seem to make the game against Sweden critical for Spain’s hopes of qualifying for its first Olympics.

Spain’s pipeline is so deep Vilda was able to easily replace most of the players who protested last year, with only three included on the World Cup roster. But with so many players saying they will not play, even Spain will have a hard time fielding a team that could compete with Sweden.

The players also expressed support in the letter for Jenni Hermoso, who said again she did not consent to being kissed by Rubiales after the World Cup final. During a rant in which he refused to resign, Rubiales again tried to claim the kiss was consensual and went even further, saying Hermoso had initiated it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spain players refuse to compete under Luis Rubiales, Olympics at risk