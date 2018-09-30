Spain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title Spain's Alejandro Valverde crosses the finish line to win the men's road race at the Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Sept.30, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) -- Alejandro Valverde sprinted to gold in the men's road race at the world championships on Sunday.

The Spanish rider was the fastest of a leading group of four, with Romain Bardet of France taking the silver and Michael Woods of Canada the bronze, while Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands placed fourth.

It was Valverde's first world title, after finishing runner-up in 2003 and 2005 and coming third four times.

Defending champion Peter Sagan had his three-year winning streak snapped when he quit the race with 90 kilometers left. The Slovakian sprint specialist struggled on the 258-kilometer course, which included 4,681 meters of climbing and was regarded as one of the toughest world championship courses in decades.