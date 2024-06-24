Spain win Group B at Euro 2024 while Italy snatch second place late on

Italy netted a dramatic late equaliser against Croatia on Monday night to pip their rivals to second place in Group B at Euro 2024, joining Spain in the last 16.

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric had a tame penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma but cracked another effort into the roof of the net from close range moments later to put them on the brink of a top-two finish.

However, Mattia Zaccagni curled a wonderful strike into the top corner to ensure the Azzurri finished on four points, two ahead of Croatia.

Modric and co now have incredibly nervy wait to see if their two draws and a loss will be enough to reach the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams, with Zlatko Dalic's side now having to rely on results going their way in the remaining groups.

Croatia faced Italy at Leipzig Stadium while a heavily-rotated Spain, who had already won Group B, took on Albania at Dusseldorf Arena.

A slow first half between Croatia and Italy roared into life in the second period when Modric saw his penalty saved by Donnarumma but the Madrid star was on hand to fire in after the Paris Saint-Germain stopper could only palm away Ante Budimir's effort.

La Roja took the lead early on against Albania thanks to Ferran Torres' 13th-minute effort as Luis de la Fuente opted to rest previous starters like Pedri, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Fabian Ruiz among others.

Albania improved in the second half as they scrambled to keep their tournament alive, while Italy piled on the pressure in an attempt to draw level and avoid having to rely on being one of the best third-placed teams to reach the last 16.

While Spain saw out their victory, Italy substitute Gianluca Scamacca came agonisingly close to equalising in the 87th minute but couldn't connect with Federico Chiesa's low ball across the face of goal.

However, the leveller eventually arrived deep into stoppage time when Riccardo Calafiori drove forward and found Zaccagni, whose shot seared into the top corner to break Croatian hearts.