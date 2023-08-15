Spain vs Sweden LIVE: Women’s World Cup team news and updates from semi-final

Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.

Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces. Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.

Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final. Despite uncertainty off the field, Spain have shone on it, led by Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati. The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Sweden

Spain face Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals with kick-off at 9am BST

Spain are looking to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup final at Auckland’s Eden Park

Sweden have fallen short at recent major tournaments but impressed in knocking out Japan

The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final in Sydney

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said his team would not be in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals if the country’s soccer federation had not backed him during last year’s player revolt.

Spain will battle Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday for a place in the final, nearly a year after 15 players threatened to quit if the long-serving Vilda was not fired.

The Spanish federation’s boss threw his support behind Vilda, who froze out the mutineers from his squad before welcoming some of them back for the World Cup.

Vilda has since guided the team to their first World Cup semi-final, four years after they made the last 16 in France.

“You’re asking about the past but first of all, I would like to acknowledge the backing and the support of our president Luis Rubiales from the very first day,” he told reporters in Auckland on Monday.

“Without that we would not be here. I’m quite sure all of this would not have happened.

“We have a president who reacted with courage and put his trust in me and my technical team, and we are very happy about the whole process.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Sweden centre back Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women’s World Cup, but it comes as no surprise to her team mates.

Ahead of today’s semi-final against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals for the tournament, one shy of the leading Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan’s elimination by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

All of Ilestedt’s goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden’s 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.

“I think set pieces is one our biggest strengths and something we work on,” Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani told reporters on Monday.

“I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area. In the end, I don’t think anyone cares who’s the leading goal-scorer. The only thing we’re thinking about is winning games.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:36 , Jamie Braidwood

European heavyweights Spain and Sweden will battle for a place in the Women’s World Cup final when they clash in Auckland on Tuesday.

Bookmakers have installed Spain as the 7/4 favourites to win the tournament after they beat Netherlands 2-1 in the last round.

They have a wealth of world-class stars within their ranks, including Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas.

However, the technically gifted Spaniards will need to be at their brilliant best to overcome a Sweden team that have delighted in defying the odds thus far.

The Swedes were underdogs in the last two rounds but they dumped USA out of the competition and then battled to a famous victory over Japan on Friday.

They are still unbeaten at this tournament and they also boast a great deal of quality in attack, so it promises to be an entertaining game.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:34 , Jamie Braidwood

How did both teams reach the semi-finals?

Spain (runners-up Group C)

3-0 vs Costa Rica

5-0 vs Zambia

0-4 vs Japan

5-1 vs Switzerland

2-1 vs Netherlands (after extra time)

(Getty Images)

Sweden (Winners Group G)

2-1 vs South Africa

5-0 vs Italy

2-0 vs Argentina

0-0 vs United States (Won 5-4 on penalties)

2-1 vs Japan

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:33 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Spain have not started two time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas in their last two games, but La Roja did not need the Barcelona star in their victories over Switzerland and the Netherlands. Salma Paralluelo, the match-winner in the quarter-finals, may return to the starting line-up but Vilda may also decide to keep the Barcelona winger as asubstitute.

Sweden were unchanged in their win against the USA and coach Peter Gerhardsson confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from, with winger Sofia Jakobsson expected to be available after recovering from a cold this week.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:32 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Sweden?

The first World Cup semi-final kicks off at 9am BST on Wednesday 15 August at Eden Park, Auckland.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 8:30am.

Good morning

06:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the latest build-up in today’s World Cup blog