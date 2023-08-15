Spain vs Sweden LIVE: Women’s World Cup result and reaction as England learn potential final opponents

Olga Carmona struck a dramatic late winner to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden and send the Iberians into a first Women’s World Cup final.

Carmona’s 90th-minute strike from long range brushed Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s fingertips but still found the net just two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, ‘La Roja’ will have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time when they play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Follow reaction from Spain vs Sweden as the semi-finals get underway, and get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Sweden

Spain defeat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-final to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup final

Sweden fall short at the semi-final stage of a major tournament once again

The Spaniards will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final in Sydney

90’ GOAL! - Carmona drills one into the net from the edge of the box for some late drama (ESP 2-1 SWE)

88’ GOAL! - Blomqvist turns in the equaliser for Sweden (ESP 1-1 SWE)

81’ GOAL! - Paralluelo smokes Spain ahead in the closing stages (ESP 1-0 SWE)

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:22 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at all the goals from the Women’s World Cup semi-final, Olga Carmona then banged Spain into the World Cup final with this effort:

THIS GAME 🤯



SPAIN HAVE REGAINED THE LEAD JUST MOMENTS AFTER SWEDEN EQUALISE 🔥#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ibu5iW8xRM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 15, 2023

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:18 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at all the goals from the Women’s World Cup semi-final, substitute Rebecka Blomqvist then equalised for Sweden with a couple of minutes left in the 90:

What an equaliser it was from Sweden but they were only on level terms for a minute 🤯#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/WHYrJZcWJV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 15, 2023

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:14 , Mike Jones

Here’s a look at all the goals from the Women’s World Cup semi-final, Salma Paralluelo came off the bench to send Spain in front with this finish:

SALMA PARALLUELO DOES IT AGAIN 🔥



SPAIN HAVE THE LEAD AGAINST SWEDEN 💪#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2XfjexNRSw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 15, 2023

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:09 , Mike Jones

The joys of reaching a World Cup final.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:05 , Mike Jones

Former England midfielder, Fara Williams, speaking on BBC One gave her commiseration to Sweden who came so close but were knocked out at the semi-final stage once again.

“Sweden have been to a few semi-finals and they have fallen at this hurdle again.” she said, “For some players in the squad it will have been their last tournament, so it is devastating. A horrible stage to go out.

“I thought the game was there for them, I really did. I thought their game plan was suited to counteract what Spain try to do. In the end they didn’t have the final third quality, and that is what they will look back on and point to.”

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:03 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

11:00 , Mike Jones

There was so much late drama in that semi-final. Spain are rightly celebrating on the pitch with Sweden’s players trying to console one another.

It’s a heartbreaking moment to come so close to World Cup final then being beaten just before you get there.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

10:55 , Mike Jones

Full-time!

90+7 mins: Spain have done it! They’ve reached the Women’s World Cup final and have beaten Sweden 2-1 at Eden Park. The match was a cagey affair for 80 minutes until substitute Salma Paralluelo unlocked the match with a fine finish to send Spain ahead.

Sweden replied with an equaliser six minutes later but it was Olga Carmona who won the game with a blistering strike from the edge of the box.

Spain are World Cup finalists!

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

10:52 , Mike Jones

90+5 mins: Mariona Caldentey receives a loud round of applause as she heads off the pitch for Spain with the minutes ticking away. Esther Gonzalez comes on to replace.

Sweden try to punt the ball forward, these are desperate times for them, just two minutes left to play.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden

10:49 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: There’s seven minutes of added time to play at Eden Park and three of them are already spent. Spain are controlling the ball and they look set to reach the World Cup final.

Is there time for one last twist in this game?

Women’s World Cup: GOAL! Spain 2-1 Sweden (Carmona, 90’)⚽️

10:47 , Mike Jones

90 mins: You can’t write it!

Sweden had just got back in the back but just over a minute later and Spain are back in front. Olga Carmona is given the ball on the edge of the box and Sweden don’t close her down.

She’s been shooting from range all night and lets fly again. Zecira Musovic gets a hand to the ball, tips it onto the underside of the crossbar and sees the ball cross the line.

Spain lead again with stoppage time to play!

Women’s World Cup: GOAL! Spain 1-1 Sweden (Blomqvist, 88’)⚽️

10:45 , Mike Jones

88 mins: Equaliser!

A throw in for Sweden is sent to the byline where a cross comes high into the middle of the box. Lina Hurtig, who’s just come off the bench, nods the ball down to Rebecka Blomqvist and the substitute smokes the ball into the back of the net.

What drama!

Women’s World Cup: Spain 1-0 Sweden

10:41 , Mike Jones

84 mins: Can Sweden respond?

There was a VAR check to determine whether Spain had a player offside in the build up to that goal but it stands and Sweden are left with the most pressure filled six minutes of their lives.

They need to score or else they’re heading out of the World Cup.

Women’s World Cup: GOAL! Spain 1-0 Sweden (Paralluelo, 81’)⚽️

10:39 , Mike Jones

81 mins: Huge moment!

Jenniefer Hermoso receives the ball on the left side and floats a cross into the box. The dropping ball hits Jonna Andersson who fails to deal with it.

Salma Paralluelo is the first to react and she blazes a first time shot into the back of the net to send Spain ahead with less than 10 minutes to go!

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:34 , Mike Jones

78 mins: Changes for Sweden now. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Stina Blackstenius go off with Rebecka Blomqvist and Olivia Schough introduced for the final few minutes.

The fresh legs up top may just help the Swedes get on the ball more.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:31 , Mike Jones

75 mins: Spain have had 73% possession over the last 10 minutes and Sweden are finding it tricky to get on the ball. Blackstenius wins it high up the pitch and passes to Asllani but she carries the ball out of play trying to get into the box from the byline.

Quarter of an hour left to play in this first semi-final.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:30 , Mike Jones

72 mins: That effort was Redondo’s final act of the game too as Eva Navarro comes on to replace her. It’s a like for like change with Spain continuing to feed the forward line in the hopes of nicking this semi-final before extra-time.

The certainly look the more likely at the minute.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:28 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Chance! Spain should be in front!

Jennifer Hermoso is slipped into the left channel and flicks a lovely cross over to the six-yard box. Alba Redondo stretches for the ball but can’t turn it towards goal.

Salma Paralluelo manages to keep it alive and poke it back ot Redondo who sweeps it at goal from the deck and hits the side netting!

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:24 , Mike Jones

66 mins: This is an opportunity for Spain. They win a free kick just outside the penalty area and Mariona Caldentey has the chance to shoot.

She tries to place it into the bottom left corner but her effort clips the top of the wall and deflects out for a corner.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:23 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Close!

Asllani brings the ball down the right before passing it into the feet of Rytting Kaneryd. The Swedish winger teases a pass into the box but Stina Blackstenius can’t get enough on it and the chance goes begging.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:18 , Mike Jones

60 mins: The rain is starting to pour down now which should add some zip off the surface. Spain bring the ball down the right side and slip it into the box for Aitana Bonmati.

She takes the ball to the byline but is dispossessed by Elin Rubensson who clears the lines for Sweden.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:16 , Mike Jones

57 mins: There’s a change for Spain now as Alexia Putellas, who’s been quite ineffectual so far, is taken off and is replaced by Salma. Will the substitute have a positive impact on this game?

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:12 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Carmona gives the ball away deep in her own half and Sweden slip it quickly into the right side of the box for Stina Blackstenius.

The forwards shrugs off a defender then pokes a tame effort at goal only for Cata Coll to scoop the ball up without too much trouble.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:09 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Sweden have scored seven of their 11 World Cup goals in the second half of matches so they should be a bigger threat to Spain for the rest of this game.

The Swedes win a corner that Asllani whips into the six-yard area. Cata Coll comes for the ball and fumbles it but she was nudged by Magdalena Eriksson and wins a free kick for Spain.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:05 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Alba Redondo makes a run in behind the Swedish defence and sees the ball come over the top from midfield. She sprints into the box but goalkeeper Zecira Musovic is quick off the mark and beats the winger to ball.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

10:03 , Mike Jones

Second half!

Spain get the match restarted at Eden Park. The ball comes over to Laia Codina who sends it long. Olga Carmona challenges for the aerial ball and clatters into Kosovare Asllani who is awarded a free kick for Sweden.

Australia is having a moment — will Sam Kerr finally get hers against England?

09:59 , Mike Jones

As Sam Kerr declared herself “ready to go”, it was a warning for England that her World Cup has yet to start. With the Matildas enjoying their moment as Australia is gripped by World Cup fever ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against the Lionesses, it will not have gone unnoticed in the England camp that Kerr has yet to have hers. Without a goal and without a start in the World Cup, the Australia captain has been building towards the stage where she can make her most important contribution. Indeed, if there was ever a team who knows that you don’t keep the striker quiet for long, it would be Australia’s next opponents.

When it comes to the big occasions, Kerr often proves to be inevitable. Kerr’s goals have strengthened Chelsea’s domestic dominance since signing for the club in 2019 but it is the timing of them that has led to her fearsome reputation. Before last season’s FA Cup final, she confidently pointed out that she had never played at Wembley and not won a trophy. When she scored the winner against Manchester United, she extended her remarkable record in domestic cup finals to 10 goals in seven appearances, including the last six in a row.

Australia is having a moment — will Sam Kerr finally get hers against England?

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:55 , Mike Jones

Former England international, Sue Smith, said: “As expected it has been a very tight and cagey game. Still a tough one to call, a couple of opportunities but not many.”

She’s not wrong and based on the first half, which ever team scores first could go on to win this game.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:51 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:47 , Mike Jones

Half-time!

45+1 mins: The whistle goes to bring an entertaining first half to a close. There’s been no goals yet but these sides are evenly matched and this World Cup semi-final could go either way.

There’s been a couple of opportunities at either end with the best one falling to Fridolina Rolfo at the end of the first half. It’s all still to play for at Eden Park.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Save! Sweden create the best chance of the after Spain lose possession deep in their own half. Nathalie Bjorn intercepts a pass and lifts a cross over to the back post.

Fridolina Rolfo shifts her feet and hits a volley towards the nearest post but Cata Coll drops to her right and palms the ball wide of the goal!

Big save from the Spaniard!

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:39 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Chance! Spain move the ball quickly into the midfield and send it up to Aitana Bonmati on the edge of the box. She spins towards goal, takes the ball to the right and lets fly but pings her effort just wide of the far post.

A decent shot but Bonmati doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:36 , Mike Jones

36 mins: There’s no way through for Spain from this set piece either as Sweden get everyone back to defend the goal. The ball drops to Redondo over by the back post but she’s shrugged off it by Rolfo who belts the ball long.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:35 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Filippa Angedal is shoved in the back and goes to ground. She thinks it is a foul and tries to grab the ball for a quick reset but the referee hasn’t blown the whistle. Instead, beacuase she handled the ball, Angedal gives away a free kick of her own.

Spain curl the ball into the box and recover it for the second phase following Sweden’s clearance. The next cross is whipped in from the right and heads out for a corner.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:32 , Mike Jones

30 mins: That’s nice.

Sweden chip the ball down the right wing and send Johanna Rytting Kaneryd racing against Olga Carmona. Carmona gets to the ball first despite being slightly slower and she knocks it into the path of Laia Codina.

Spain take three passes to get the ball out from their own box and they’re away on the counter-attack.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Jonna Andersson comes to the rescue for Sweden after Mariona Caldentey flicks the ball into the box. The Swedish defender sees Alba Redondo arriving off her shoulder and ease ahead of the forward to nod the ball away.

Jennifer Hermoso can’t control a header of her own and Sweden scoop the ball away.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:26 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Olga Carmona, having come close with a shot from range earlier, decides to have another go when she gets the ball in space on the inside left. She drills one with her left foot but leans back at the wrong time and skews the ball high and wide.

That wasn’t the best effort we’ve seen in this tournament.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Close!

Spain come forward this time with Aitana Bonmati bringing the ball inside from the right and sitting Elin Rubensson on the floor. She lifts a curling pass into the box hoping to pick out Jennifer Hermoso.

The ball just drops over the top of the forward’s head though and Zecira Musovic does well to smother the loose ball.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:19 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Fridolina Rolfo goes on an enterprising run after winning the ball back high up the pitch. She eventually gets crowded out on the edge of the box but Sweden come away with the ball.

It’s played back to Amanda Illestedt who looks to float a pass over to the right wing. She overhits it though and sends the ball out of play.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:15 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Close! Ona Batlle carries the ball up the pitch from the right and slips the ball into the box for Jennifer Hermoso. The forward holds it up well before sliding a pass out to Olga Carmona.

Carmona takes a touch just outside the box then drills a shot across goal. It worries Zecira Musovic who leaps to her left but the ball bounces mere inches wide of the far post.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:12 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Nearly! Sweden are put under the most pressure of this match as Redondo once again causes trouble on the right side. She gets to the byline and heads a cross from the left into the box. Amanda Ilestedt gets to the ball but fails to clear it properly.

A mad scramble ensues but eventually the Swedes hook the ball away. Spain are getting themselves into this match now.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: So far, Spain’s gameplan of maintaining possession, tiring out the opposition and picking their moments to drive forward is in full effect.

Redondo gets into space on the right wing and lifts her cross straight out of play as she aims a curling pass to the far post.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Spain are full of one-touch, slick passes. They’re looking to play the ball through the lines quickly but every time Sweden lose possession they fall back quickly into a tight defensive shape.

A long diagonal ball comes over the top from Spain but it’s too heavy for Alba Redondo and skips out of play before she can reach it.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Sweden are good at recovering the ball in midfield with Elin Rubensson not afraid to put her body on the line to challenge for the ball.

Spain bring the ball over to the left side of the pitch where Mariona Caldentey shifts past her marker and lifts a cross into the box. It comes too close to Zecira Musovic though and the Swedish goalkeeper plucks the ball out of the air.

Women’s World Cup: Spain 0-0 Sweden

09:00 , Mike Jones

Kick off!

This is it. One more outing before the World Cup final. Sweden are good on the counter while Spain enjoy possession. This is a good match but perhaps the experience of Sweden will help them get through this one.

The Swedes have already knocked out the reigning World Cup champions in the USA and the favourites to win this tournment in Japan. Are they destined for a spot in the final?

Sweden get the match underway.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:56 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams!

Eden Park in New Zealand is jam packed and the atmosphere is electric ahead of this semi-final. Spain and Sweden stride confidently out onto the pitch and the national anthems are sung.

Kick off is up next, who will reach the Women’s World Cup final?

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:52 , Mike Jones

If Spain triumph today they will become the second team to lose a group stage match by more than 4+ goals and still reach the final after Norway lost 4-0 to China PR in 1991.

Sweden, meanwhile, could become the third European nation to reach multiple World Cup finals after Norway (1991, 1995) and Germany (1995, 2003, 2007).

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:49 , Mike Jones

Sweden are playing in their fifth Women’s World Cup semi-final. They reached the final of this tournament in 2003 but lost at this stage in 1991, 2011 and 2019.

Should they lose today they would become the first team to be defeated four times in the World Cup semi-finals.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:46 , Mike Jones

Spain are competing in the World Cup semi-final in only their third outing in the tournament. Should they win only USA (1), Norway (1), Netherlands (2) and Germany (2) will have reached their first final in fewer tournament appearances.

This match is also Spain’s fourth World Cup match against European opposition. They lost to Germany in the 2019 group stages but have beaten both European nations they’ve faced in the knockout rounds of this edition - Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:43 , Mike Jones

This is the first World Cup meeting between Spain and Sweden. They’ve only met once in a major tournament with Sweden winning 1-0 in the 1997 European Championship.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:40 , Mike Jones

Sweden should be the favourites to win this match today, however they will be aware of previous semi-final heartbreaks when they take on Spain today.

The Swedes lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, before suffering a 4-0 defeat to England in the last four at Euro 2022.

Despite reaching several finals, Sweden have not won a major trophy since winning the first Uefa European Championship in 1984 when only four teams took part.

In addition to reaching back-to-back World Cup semi-finals and the last four of Euro 2022, they lost both finals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Is this the time Sweden finally go on to win a major trophy?

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:35 , Mike Jones

Spain did not qualify for a Women’s World Cup until 2015 and had never advanced beyond the round of 16 until this tournament.

They have a slightly better record in European Championships having reached the last three quarter-finals famously taking taking the Lionesses to extra-time in the last eight at Euro 2022.

But, La Roja have never played in a semi-final and the pressure that comes with it will be immense for the women aiming to reach the World Cup final.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:30 , Mike Jones

The fans are ready for this semi-final.

Who will reach the Women’s World Cup showpiece? Will Spain get there for the first time ever or can Sweden back up their great run so far and earn a spot in the final?

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:26 , Mike Jones

Sweden’s route to the semi-finals:

Group stage: Sweden defeated South Africa, Italy and Argentina to claim full points in Group G and breeze into the knockout rounds. Peter Gerhardsson’s side hammered Italy 5-0 and conceded just one goal in their three group games.

Last 16: In their first knockout game, the Swedes held USA to a 0-0 in normal and extra-time to force a penalty shootout and needed a VAR call to prove that Lian Hurtig’s spot kick crossed the line. They won 5-4 on penalties.

Quarter-finals: Tournament favourites Japan suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sweden who reached their fifth semi-final as a result of their victory.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:23 , Mike Jones

Here’s how Spain reached the semi-finals of the World Cup:

Group stage: Two easy wins over Costa Rica and Zambia saw Spain qualifying out of the group with a game in hand but they were humbled in their final encounter by a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing from Japan.

Last 16: Jorge Vilda’s side brushed off that loss with a vengance though and demolished Switzerland 5-1 in their last 16 tie.

Quarter-finals: By far the most tense game for Spain of the tournament so far. They were in control against the Netherlands but conceded in injury time. They got their second goal in extra-time and won 2-1 to book their semi-final slot.

Spain did not qualify for a World Cup until 2015, and had never advanced beyond the round of 16 until this tournament.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:13 , Mike Jones

This is the 29th and final match of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

With a population of just five million people, in a country that sees rugby and cricket as the dominant sports, there were concerns that New Zealanders may not turn out in numbers to support the tournament.

Instead fans here have flocked in their hundreds of thousands to games helping to deliver a spectacular festival of women’s football.

“It seemed like a distant dream in the dark days of Covid,” said Shane Harmon, CEO of Wellington Regional Stadium,

“Any concerns prior to the tournament about whether Kiwis would get behind this event in sufficient numbers have been firmly put to rest.”

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

08:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll is set to start in the Women’s World Cup semi-final, in what will only be her third international appearance for La Roja. Coll, who is a back-up at Barcelona, came into the World Cup as third choice but was handed a shock debut in the last-16 following Spain’s 4-0 defeat to Japan and has kept her place in the team ever since.

“I wasn’t expecting this, but we are a squad of 23 players,” she said. “Therefore, I believe that no matter who starts, we all trust them implicitly to do well and are obviously very happy. The Scandinavians are very good with set pieces. They’re tall, strong and physical, but so too are the Netherlands, who we did very well against. I believe we have what it takes to go through.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden - Team news!

07:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexia Putellas returns for Spain as Jorge Vilda makes two changes from the team that started against the Netherlands. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner replaces forward Esther Gonzalaz, which will see Jenni Hermoso pushed into the No 9 position. Olga Carmona replaces the suspended Oihane Hernández, which could see Ona Batlle moved to right back.

Sweden are unchanged from their quarter-final win against Japan.

Spain: Coll; Batlle, Parades , Codina, Carmona; Teresa, Bonmati, Putellas; Redondo, Hermoso, Mariona

Sweden: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Rubensson; Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden stats

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

The two top-scoring semi-finalists meet in Auckland on Tuesday, with Spain having scored 15 goals - matching eliminated Japan for the tournament high - and Sweden 11.

Sweden have had the fewest attempts on goal of any of the last four, just 62, but have the best conversion rate, having scored with 18 per cent of their shots.

Among the semi-finalists, Spain rank first and Sweden fourth for total shots and shots on target, ball progressions both attempted and completed, line breaks attempted and take-ons completed.

Some hope for Sweden comes from Spain’s defensive record - their six goals conceded is at least twice as many as any of the other remaining teams. Japan scored four of those, and Miyazawa two, in a surprisingly one-sided final game in Group C - but having beaten the Nadeshiko, Sweden will be confident.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

via PA

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Sweden are expecting a similar challenge against Spain than the one they had against Japan, following their impressive 2-1 win in the quarter-finals.

Kosovare Asllani told Fifa.com: “They’re a really skilful and technical team. We have a lot of respect for them and the way they play. There are definite similarities there with Japan and we’ll need to approach it in exactly the same way, with exactly the same mentality in the team.

“ We did it together against Japan, pressed as a team, were aggressive in our duels. If we do that again, I think we’ll give Spain a hard time. They shouldn’t enjoy playing against us.”

Magdalena Eriksson, the former Chelsea captain and defender, added: “We know Spain and we know that they love to keep the ball. They have a bit of a similar style to Japan, but perhaps with a bit more speed and some extra individual qualities too.

“They’ll make life really difficult for us and it will be a super tough game. But we’re so ready. We’re in great spirits, and we can’t wait.”

(REUTERS)

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

07:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain star Salma Paralluelo, speaking to Fifa about her winner against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals: “It’s unique, a moment that will stay with me forever. It’s a place in the semis, something I’ll always remember because it’s brought all of us so much joy. We felt we could win the game and it came in the 111th minute. Just unforgettable.

“I was waiting for the pass and I knew it was going to come. I was one-v-one with a defender and I just tried to work some space and get a shot away. I hit it across the keeper and it took a second for me to realise it was a goal because it went in off the post. Then came the celebration, just going crazy and letting it all hang out. It was pure adrenaline, a wave of happiness. I thought about my family and pictured everyone being happy. It was a very special moment.”

Salma Paralluelo may have sent her country to their first-ever #FIFAWWC semi-final 🤩



The 19-year-old substitute comes up big for #ESP! pic.twitter.com/jkIUOornj1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

07:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Fridolina Rolfo on facing Spain, as well as a raft of her Barcelona teammates, in the semi-final: “Yes, I was nervous. They’re my team-mates and also they’re really good friends, people I think a lot of. We have a very special bond at Barcelona. It’s hard to describe.

“I have been cheering for them in every game. We have been sending each other messages throughout the tournament – congratulations when they win or we win. It was supposed to be my relaxation time after lunch, and it wasn’t very relaxing, but I’m very happy for them that they won.

“I want them to go far in this tournament. Or I did. I think they’ve now gone far enough!”

On her Barcelona teammate and Spain star Aitana Bonmati: “What can you say? She’s absolutely amazing. She’s one of my closest friends on the team. She had a great season for Barcelona, and she’s having an incredible World Cup.

“She’s one of those players who makes a difference. Her skills on the ball and ability to read the game are unique. To be honest, even though people are talking about her a lot, I still don’t think she gets the credit she deserves. If you watch what she does on the field, it’s hard to believe.”

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said his team would not be in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals if the country’s soccer federation had not backed him during last year’s player revolt.

Spain will battle Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday for a place in the final, nearly a year after 15 players threatened to quit if the long-serving Vilda was not fired.

The Spanish federation’s boss threw his support behind Vilda, who froze out the mutineers from his squad before welcoming some of them back for the World Cup.

Vilda has since guided the team to their first World Cup semi-final, four years after they made the last 16 in France.

“You’re asking about the past but first of all, I would like to acknowledge the backing and the support of our president Luis Rubiales from the very first day,” he told reporters in Auckland on Monday.

“Without that we would not be here. I’m quite sure all of this would not have happened.

“We have a president who reacted with courage and put his trust in me and my technical team, and we are very happy about the whole process.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Sweden centre back Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women’s World Cup, but it comes as no surprise to her team mates.

Ahead of today’s semi-final against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals for the tournament, one shy of the leading Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan’s elimination by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

All of Ilestedt’s goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden’s 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.

“I think set pieces is one our biggest strengths and something we work on,” Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani told reporters on Monday.

“I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area. In the end, I don’t think anyone cares who’s the leading goal-scorer. The only thing we’re thinking about is winning games.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:36 , Jamie Braidwood

European heavyweights Spain and Sweden will battle for a place in the Women’s World Cup final when they clash in Auckland on Tuesday.

Bookmakers have installed Spain as the 7/4 favourites to win the tournament after they beat Netherlands 2-1 in the last round.

They have a wealth of world-class stars within their ranks, including Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas.

However, the technically gifted Spaniards will need to be at their brilliant best to overcome a Sweden team that have delighted in defying the odds thus far.

The Swedes were underdogs in the last two rounds but they dumped USA out of the competition and then battled to a famous victory over Japan on Friday.

They are still unbeaten at this tournament and they also boast a great deal of quality in attack, so it promises to be an entertaining game.

Get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:34 , Jamie Braidwood

How did both teams reach the semi-finals?

Spain (runners-up Group C)

3-0 vs Costa Rica

5-0 vs Zambia

0-4 vs Japan

5-1 vs Switzerland

2-1 vs Netherlands (after extra time)

(Getty Images)

Sweden (Winners Group G)

2-1 vs South Africa

5-0 vs Italy

2-0 vs Argentina

0-0 vs United States (Won 5-4 on penalties)

2-1 vs Japan

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:33 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Spain have not started two time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas in their last two games, but La Roja did not need the Barcelona star in their victories over Switzerland and the Netherlands. Salma Paralluelo, the match-winner in the quarter-finals, may return to the starting line-up but Vilda may also decide to keep the Barcelona winger as asubstitute.

Sweden were unchanged in their win against the USA and coach Peter Gerhardsson confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from, with winger Sofia Jakobsson expected to be available after recovering from a cold this week.

Women’s World Cup: Spain vs Sweden

06:32 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Sweden?

The first World Cup semi-final kicks off at 9am BST on Wednesday 15 August at Eden Park, Auckland.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 8:30am.

Good morning

06:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.

Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces. Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.

Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final. Despite uncertainty off the field, Spain have shone on it, led by Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati. The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Follow all the latest build-up in today’s World Cup blog