Spain vs Scotland LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Scots look to reach Euro 2024

Scotland are hoping to continue their winning start in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to Seville to take on Spain this evening.

Steve Clarke’s men have won five from five in their campaign so far, including that impressive victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March. Should they triumph again tonight the Scots will secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. They will also qualify if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture.

However, Spain are in great form. Manager Luis de la Fuente has led the hosts to victory in the Nations League and will be confident of earning a victory over the Scots this time around. Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win, keeping them on track to secure a place at Euro 2024 themselves.

The top two teams will progress from Group A and La Roja will confirm their place at the tournament with wins over Scotland and Norway on Sunday.

Follow all the action as Spain host Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers plus get all the latest odds and tips right here:

Spain vs Scotland live

Spain host Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Seville, live on ViaPlay Sports

The Scots will secure a spot at the tournament with victory or draw

Spain will move within three points of Scotland in Group A should they triumph

2 mins: CHANCE! Morata drags wide inside two minutes (ESP 0-0 SCO)

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Spain 0 - 0 Scotland

Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: FOUL! Surely! Scotland get a rare chance to come forward through Christie, who switches play to Robertson. The captain nods on to McGinn, who flicks past Carvajal but is then taken out by the Spain right back. The referee, however, points for a goal kick! Scotland can’t believe it and the home fans are furious with the reaction. This is getting edgy, that’s for sure.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Callum McGregor looks to have been fouled in midfield but play is allowed to continue as Spain come forward. A ball towards Oyarzabal is shielded clear by Aaron Hickey, who has started very well in that particular match-up.

The Spain fans are starting to get restless. The boos are starting to begin over each Scotland free-kick and restart, which is surely an accusation of time-wasting.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:09 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Ryan Christie attempts to lead a counter-attack from well inside his own half but is quickly swallowed up by the Spain midfield. It’s almost like Scotland are playing uphill.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Scotland concede possession cheaply and the Spain pressure resumes. A smart turn from Gavi leads to Oyarzabal firing a half-chance over the bar. Angus Gunn, in goal, has yet to be threatened.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:05 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Scotland reach the first quarter of an hour. Carvajal guides a cross towards the back post looking for Torres, but Porteous is there to guide it behind for a corner.

Scotland survive another scare from the set-piece. The corner was flicked on at the near post but scrambled clear with Morata lurking. That’s the second time Scotland have failed to make the first contact.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: The Scotland shirts are already dropping deep to form a tight cluster of white shirts on the edge of the box. The Spain pressure is immense already and Balde’s shot, looking towards the far post, is actually blocked by a teammate.

This could be a long night.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

19:57 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: The small pocket of Scotland fans in Seville are booing Rodri on every touch. The Tartan Army are making themselves heard.

Gavi has already made a difference for Luis de la Fuente’s side with a couple of sharp touches in midfield.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Better from Scotland. It’s good from Aaron Hickey as he wins a key challenge and stops Morata from flying forward. He slips a ball out to Dykes, who crosses into the box. It almost breaks to McTominay, but Spain are able to clear.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

19:52 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: My goodness. Scotland survive again but this has been a dangerous start. A Spain corner is not dealt with by the Scotland defence. Morata is free at the back post but heads wide. This was a harder chance that the first one, but it’s another let off for Clarke’s side.

Spain 0-0 Scotland

19:49 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: CHANCE! Spain should be ahead - that is a major let off for Scotland! Alvaro Morata is slipped through, with Scotland’s backline all over the place, but the Spain captain puts it wide! What a miss!

Morata is often guilty is missing big chances and Scotland are incredibly fortunate he has not been clinical here.

Spain are dominating the opening stages.

KICK-OFF! Spain 0-0 Scotland

19:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway in Seville! Can Scotland get the job done tonight? Spain are starting with just three players who began at Hampden in March - they are a different side and a much tougher test for Steve Clarke’s men.

But a draw would do - can Scotland secure it?

Spain vs Scotland: Kick-off is next!

19:43 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are out at La Cartuja and it’s time for the anthems!

Scotland have not won in Spain since 1963 - victory tonight would not only be historic, but would secure qualification for Euro 2024.

It’s a big one - and that’s a Flower of Scotland to reflect it.

Spain respond with a rousing rendition of their own - the hosts are desperate to get their own back tonight.

Spain vs Scotland: More McSauce?

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Scott McTominay was Scotland’s hero last time out against Spain with both goals at Hampden. Only Romelu Lukaku has scored more than the Manchester United midfielder during Euro 2024 qualifying. With six, he has more than the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski.

Spain vs Scotland: Steve Clarke says Scots won’t ‘defend all night’

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Steve Clarke on how Scotland can repeat their upset of Spain tonight: “I think we have been constantly improving over my tenure as head coach.

“We are improving all the time, we are striving to improve, trying to add little bits to our game that will make us more competitive against the top teams but we understand we still have a bit to go.”

“But we don’t come here thinking that we have to sit in and defend all night.

“We have to be as effective with the ball as we were at Hampden. We want to get the job done as quickly as possible.

“If we are good enough to get it done tomorrow night that would be great. If not we have two more chances in November and we have those chances because we started the group so well.

“We have 15 points from five games, that is a good start.

“We know we have to get more points to get over the line. Do I think this team will finish the group on 15 points? No, I think we will get more points. Whether that is tomorrow or in November.”

Spain vs Scotland: McGinn calls on Rodri to be shown ‘respect’

19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

John McGinn on facing Rodri after the Spain captain called Scotland “rubbish” following the 2-0 defeat in Glasgow:

“It doesn’t matter anymore. I’ve probably lost count of the amount of trophies he’s won since that game.

“There’s not much we can say to him. He’ll have said things in the heat of the moment, but it’s gone now.

“He’s a world-class player who we all respect as a squad, and I think the country should follow.”

Spain vs Scotland: ‘We need to be better’, insists John McGinn

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

John McGinn ahead of Scotland’s trip to Spain and why it’s an exciting time for the national team: “There’s plenty more to come. We’re all at a good age. We’re getting more and more experience of these games.

“The great thing for us is there’s a couple of great young players bubbling away in the background that could come and improve us.

“It’s a really exciting time to be a Scotland player. The fans are here regardless of the results, but we’re now giving them some success which we’re enjoying. Hopefully we can carry that on.

“When you come back up the road you hear about the positive impact you’re having on the whole country. Everyone is behind the team again.

“We need to be better (than the win over Spain). We’re away from home, a team is stronger at home. It wasn’t as hot in Glasgow in March.

“We need to be aggressive, it’s in our nature as a country. Hard working, determined, we’ll fight for every ball.

“We need to get the balance right. We need to be physical and aggressive, but we’ve got some great players as well. At the Spain game, we showed good moments of quality.”

Spain vs Scotland: How the Scots became the one team Rodri could not defeat

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

There was the Champions League in Istanbul. The FA Cup at Wembley. A third Premier League title in a row in Manchester. The treble was followed by the Nations League in the Netherlands and the Super Cup in Greece. Yet if the list of trophies won by Rodri with club and country in 2023 can only be matched by Aymeric Laporte, the Spaniard’s compatriot and former Manchester City teammate can hardly rival his influence: it was Rodri who scored the winning goal against Inter Milan in June’s Champions League final, Rodri who was named player of the finals as Spain defeated Croatia to win the Nations League.

It is tempting to brand 2023 as the year of Rodri; individual awards do not tend to favour defensive midfielders, but he may have a case for winning the Ballon d’Or. Yet an outstanding campaign has featured just the one dark night: at Hampden in March, Rodri and Spain were humbled by Scotland, beaten 2-0 in the swirling rain.

Yet Scotland would be wise to look ahead to their trip to La Cartuja with a certain amount of trepidation: Spain are seeking revenge and, in Rodri, Scotland have managed to make a nemesis out of a player whose powers have never felt greater.

Spain vs Scotland preview

How Scotland became the one team Rodri could not defeat

Spain vs Scotland: Team news!

18:59 , Jamie Braidwood

The big question facing Steve Clarke this week was how he was going to replace the injured Kieran Tierney - and the Scotland boss has gone with Scott McKenna in a move that suggests he is sticking with his back three.

Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and John McGinn form the midfield three, with Lyndon Dykes selected ahead of Che Adams to lead the line. He will need some support from Ryan Christie, who also starts in attack.

Spain are much stronger than they were at Hampden. Alvaro Morata starts along with Gavi, with Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal completing the front three. Oh, someone called Rodri is playing too.

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain vs Scotland: What do Scotland need to qualify for Euro 2024?

18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland are currently six points ahead of Spain, who have a game in hand, and still have Georgia and Norway to face in November to complete the Euro qualifiers.

If Scotland draw or win against Spain, they will qualify for Euro 2024. However, they can also qualify with some help from the other Pool A match between Norway and Cyprus.

If Norway lose or draw to beat Cyprus, then Scotland will also qualify regardless of their result against Spain.

It’s that simple, right?

What do Scotland need to qualify for Euro 2024?

Spain vs Scotland: Everything you need to know

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland will hope to continue their winning run in Euro 2024 qualifying as they travel to take on Spain.

Steve Clarke’s side are five from five in their campaign so far, including a famous victory over Spain at Hampden Park in March. The Scots will seal qualification with a victory in Spain, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture this evening.

Luis de la Fuente has since led the hosts to victory in the Nations League, though, and Spain will no doubt fancy a dose of revenge to remain on track in the group.

Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win. The top two teams will progress to the Euros and La Roja face a trip to face Norway and Erling Haaland on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is Spain v Scotland on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier

Spain vs Scotland: Latest odds

18:35 , Sports staff

Scotland need just one point against Spain on Thursday to secure Euro 2024 qualification with Steve Clarke’s team currently top of Group A.

Five wins from five matches have put the Tartan Army on the bring of punching their ticket to Germany next summer, but a meeting against the 2008 and 2012 European champions promises to be their toughest fixture of the campaign so far.

Spain started Euro 2024 qualifying slowly, but are making up for lost time after winning the Nations League over the summer.

Football betting sites have priced Spain as favourites to claim all three points in Seville, but Scotland will be dangerous opponents.

Get all the latest match odds here:

Spain vs Scotland betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifier predictions & betting odds

Spain vs Scotland: Team news

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland have also lost a couple of players from their squad: Ryan Jack has remained with Rangers after picking up an injury against Aberdeen recently, and a hamstring issue has ruled Kevin Nisbet out, too. A similar ailment led to Kieran Tierney’s omission from Steve Clarke’s squad, with the Arsenal loannee having missed Real Sociedad’s last two games.

Confirmed line-up

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, McKenna; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Dykes

Spain vs Scotland: Early team news

18:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain team news

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has pulled out of the Spain squad, while Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino has also withdrawn. That has brought about a first senior call-up for Bryan Zaragoza of Granada, who could make a debut off the bench with Luis de la Fuente likely to stick with a relatively settled starting side.

Confirmed line-up

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal

Spain vs Scotland: Kick-off time and how to watch

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Scotland?

Spain vs Scotland is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 12 October at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Spain vs Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It could be a big night: Steve Clarke’s men have won five from five in their campaign so far, including that impressive victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March, and should they triumph again tonight the Scots will secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. They will also qualify if Norway fail to beat Cyprus in the other Group A fixture.

However, Spain are in great form. Manager Luis de la Fuente has led the hosts to victory in the Nations League and will be confident of earning a victory over the Scots this time around. Spain have played one game fewer than Scotland and would move to within three points of the leaders with a win, keeping them on track to secure a place at Euro 2024 themselves.

The top two teams will progress from Group A and La Roja will confirm their place at the tournament with wins over Scotland and Norway on Sunday.

Follow all the build-up as Spain host Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers plus get all the latest odds and tips right here: