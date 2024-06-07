Spain vs Northern Ireland: Preview, predictions and lineups

Spain continue their preparations for Euro 2024 on Saturday evening when they meet Northern Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly.

La Roja have already taken to the field once ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany, beating minnows Andorra 5-0. Luis de la Fuente's side strolled to victory against FIFA's 164th-ranked side, with Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal the star of the show with a second-half hat-trick.

Northern Ireland will be Spain's second and final opponents before Euro 2024, with the three-time European champions kicking off their campaign with a clash against Croatia in Group B on 15 June.

Saturday's opposition are unlikely to prepare Spain for the 'group of death' that also contains reigning champions Italy, although Northern Ireland are without defeat in three matches, including victories over Scotland and Denmark.

Here is 90min's guide to Spain vs Northern Ireland this weekend.

What time does Spain vs Northern Ireland kick-off?

Spain vs Northern Ireland H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Spain 1-0 Northern Ireland (21 November 2007) - 2008 Euros qualifier

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Spain vs Northern Ireland on TV and live stream

Spain team news

De la Fuente has a few minor injury concerns to worry about within the 29-man provisional squad he has chosen, with RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo and Sevilla veteran Jesus Navas unlikely to feature due to muscle concerns.

Spain named a mixture of first-teamers and squad players for the 5-0 win over Andorra, with those that didn't start likely to get a run out this time. Oyarzabal should start after scoring a hat-trick from the bench, while youngsters Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez could also be handed a chance from the off.

Spain predicted lineup vs Northern Ireland

Spain predicted lineup vs Northern Ireland (4-3-3): Raya; Llorente, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Ruiz, Zubimendi, Merino; Yamal, Morata, Oyarzabal.

Northern Ireland team news

Michael O'Neill has named his squad for meetings with Spain and Andorra, with Conor Bradley and Jonny Evans both fit enough to feature after injury issues late in the Premier League season.

Wigan veteran Josh Magennis could help lead the line, with young Shea Charles also an option for O'Neill in midfield.

Northern Ireland predicted lineup vs Spain

Northern Ireland predicted lineup vs Spain (5-3-2): Peacock-Farrell; Spencer, Hume, Evans, Ballard, Lewis; Bradley, Charles, Thompson; Reid, Magennis.

Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, Spain should ease to victory against Northern Ireland as they step up their preparations for Euro 2024. Even a rotated side could well put O'Neill's men to the sword.

Spain haven't struggled for goals in recent matches, netting eight across their last two outings, and should get their confidence flowing with a handsome win.