Spain vs Netherlands LIVE: Women’s World Cup result and final score after late goal in extra time

Spain are through to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final after teenager Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to defeat the Netherlands in Wellington.

Paralluelo struck a powerful finish in the 111st minute to become Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer at the Women’s World Cup, just moments after Lineth Beerensteyn missed the second of two clear opportunities to put the Netherlands ahead.

The 2019 runners-up forced extra time when Stephanie van der Gragt’s late strike cancelled out Mariona Caldentey’s second-half penalty, but there will be no repeat of their final appearance from four years ago.

The Netherlands barely threatened until Spain took the lead from the penalty spot in the 81st minute but then had several chances to take the lead through Beerensteyn. Paralluelo then punished those missed chances with a crisp strike off the post to send Spain through to a historic semi-final.

Later, Japan face the biggest test of their campaign yet as they take on Sweden. Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far, but Sweden offer a true test of their ambitions after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States in the last-16.

111’ GOAL! Salma Paralluelo produces stunning finish to fire Spain ahead (ESP 2-1 NED)

90+1! GOAL! Van der Gragt scores dramatic equaliser with thumping finish (ESP 1-1 NED)

79’ GOAL! Caldentey holds nerve from penalty spot after Van der Gragt handball (ESP 1-0 NED)

63’ NO PENALTY! Beerensteyn barged by Parades but VAR overturns decision (ESP 0-0 NED)

37’ NO GOAL! Gonzalez taps in but is offisde after Redondo square ball (ESP 0-0 NED)

20’ POST! Spain’s Redondo hits the post twice in a matter of moments (ESP 0-0 NED)

Japan take on Sweden in day’s second quarter-final, with kick-off at 8:30am BST

England's Lauren James receives two-match ban after red card against Nigeria

04:56

Here’s the moment that won it for Spain - what a goal from Salma Paralluelo, who was dropped to the bench for the quarter-final but then made her impact as a substitute.

Salma Paralluelo may have sent her country to their first-ever #FIFAWWC semi-final 🤩



The 19-year-old substitute comes up big for #ESP! pic.twitter.com/jkIUOornj1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

04:47

SPAIN ARE THROUGH! Victory means they advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup, with Salma Paralluelo the hero after her late winner!

The Netherlands had their chances through Lineth Beerensteyn after forcing extra time, but the 2019 runners-up couldn’t take them.

04:45

120 mins: Two minutes added on, and Van Domselaar is going up for the Netherlands corner... but it’s played short and then Groenen passes out of play. Missed opportunity!

04:44

118 mins: Spain are doing a better job of closing this out but the Netherlands are starting to increase the pressure. Not long now for Spain to hold on...

04:38

111 mins: What a moment for Spain, if they can hold on. Paralluelo becomes Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer at the Women’s World Cup, and what a rising star she is.

It came just moments after Beerensteyn had another chance to put the Netherlands ahead - this time the forward lifted a volley over the bar from six yards after it broke in the box.

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:34

SALMA PARALLUELO!!! What a goal this is from the 19-year-old, who could have made herself Spain’s hero!

It’s brilliant hold-up play from Jenni Hermoso, who then plays the ball around the corner and releases Paralluelo in behind. Aniek Nouwen makes the error of standing of, and Paralluelo works a yard of space to drill a stunning finish off the post and in!

04:32

106 mins: What a chance! That could have been it for the Netherlands! The electric Lineth Beerensteyn bursts through the Spain defence, who stand off her, and gets into the box. All the forward had to add was the finish, but it’s dragged past the post!

04:27

Half time in extra time: Daphne van Domselaar was not really tested in those 15 minutes and Spain have stopped playing. If you would have offered Netherlands penalties when they were 1-0 down, they would have taken it. Now after getting the equaliser, it looks like they are playing for it.

04:23

104 mins: Spain’s attack now feels very predictable. The Netherlands almost get through with Beerensteyn racing to chase a long ball in behind. Spain goalkeeper Coll has to be sharp to get off her line and clear.

04:19

99 mins: Double change for Spain: and here comes Alexia Putellas. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner replaces Mariona Caldentey, with Esther Gonzalez also off. Eva Navarro is also on, so Spain have now made their six changes.

04:17

98 mins: The Netherlands have really benefitted from their change of shape, switching from 3-5-2 to get better support on the wings.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

93 mins: What a clearance! That’s incredible from Ivana Andrés to deny Katja Snoeijs an open goal. Dominique Janssen made the overlapping run and put in a great ball across the box, but Andres somehow reached to flick it away.

04:10

So the first quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup heads to extra time, after Stephanie van der Gragt’s dramatic equaliser rescued the Netherlands.

It was quite an incredible collapse from Spain, who completely forgot how to play after going 1-0 up through Caldentey’s penalty. It feels like the Netherlands have the momentum.

Spain are yet to bring on Alexia Putellas.

04:03

90+11 mins: The Van der Gragt rollercoaster almost took another twist, as the centre-back slices a clearance and it almost ends up in the back of the Netherlands net. Thankfully for her, Van Domselaar made the save.

To make this story even more incredible, Van der Gragt is retiring after the World Cup, so her equaliser has just saved her chances of playing another match.

03:57

90+5 mins: And there’s still a lot of time to play before we go to extra time... can either team get a winner? I cannot believe how open Spain were after they went 1-0 up, or how late the Netherlands waited to start playing like this! Spain also took off Aitana Bonmati moments before Van der Gragt’s equaliser...

03:53

90+1 mins: UNBELIEVABLE! Netherlands are level and its Stefanie van der Gragt, who conceded Spain’s penalty, with a thumping finish! The Netherlands had thrown Van der Gragt forward in search of a goal and the centre-back delivers, but in a way no one could have expected! The defender is played through and whacks a first-time finish into the corner from just outside of the box! What a stunning moment, and redemption for Van der Gragt!

🇳🇱 REDEMPTION



Stephanie van der Gragt makes up for her earlier handball with an injury-time equaliser for the Netherlands!#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sCnifFoXff — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

03:52

90 mins: TWELVE minutes of time added on! That’s loads of time, and Spain are suddenly looking very nervous!

03:51

89 mins: The Netherland are suddenly attacking with purpose and intensity - where has this been?!

Beerensteyn gets into the box and weaves in between the Spain challenges - but then slices her shot wide after creating room.

03:49

85 mins: CHANCE! The Netherlands have nothing to lose now... and almost go racing through on goal! Beerensteyn suddenly finds space down the wing and is able to drive into the box. She had support with her, but elects to shoot at goal and it’s straight at goalkeeper Coll.

03:46

81 mins: SAVE! Wow - what an effort that was from Teresa Abelleira! From the halfway line, the midfielder tries to lob Van Domselaar, who has to scamper back and tip it over the bar!

03:42

SPAIN TAKE THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT!

Mariona Caldentey holds her nerve and sends Van Domselaar the wrong way! It goes in off the post and Spain have a deserved lead, you have to say.

Mariona Caldentey's first-ever #FIFAWWC goal is a big one 🥶#ESP lead in the quarter-final... pic.twitter.com/viPtziUhvs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

03:40

78 mins: Now... a check for a Spain penalty! Paralluelo’s cross clearly strikes Van der Gragt’s hand... but is it inside or outside?! The camera angle clearly shows it’s inside... penalty!

03:38

76 mins: Spain are forced into a change at centre-back as Cordina stays down after winning a header on the halfway line. Ivana Andrés, woh played in the group stages, takes her place. Alexia Putellas continues to watch on.

03:34

71 mins: The shots keep coming from Spain - and they keep finding Van Domselaar. The Netherlands will be encouraged by the last 10-15 minute spell.

03:31

66 mins: Just before the penalty incident, the Netherlands took off their top goalscorer Jill Rood and replaced with a defender Lynn Wilms, in what is an eye-catching change. That should lead to a formation change from the Netherlands, something clearly wasn’t working, but taking off Roord is a big call.

Meanwhile Spain make their first change as Salma Paralluelo replaces Redondo. Paralluelo had been in the starting line-up throughout the World Cup until today.

03:26

63 mins: Suddenly a huge let off for Spain. That would have totally been against the run of play: all it took was one pass through the Spain defence and Beerensteyn got in behind. Parades stepped across and Beerensteyn went to ground. I’m guessing the penalty was overturned because Beerensteyn tried to cut across Parades.

(REUTERS)

03:24

63 mins: Frappart overturns her decision! No penalty and no yellow card for Parades. Extraordinary.

03:22

PENALTY! Beerensteyn goes through and Parades barges her over! Stephanie Frappart points to the spot!

But this is going to VAR...

03:20

57 mins: On the plus side for the Netherlands, they have so far managed to keep Aitana Bonmati fairly quiet. The Spain star is being closely marked by Jackie Groenen, who is following her around the midfield area. Jill Roord is also playing close attention to Teresa Abelleira, but it’s clearly coming at a cost to their attacking play. The Netherlands are yet to have a shot on target.

03:14

52 mins: The Netherlands are not helping themselves. Andries Jonker’s side continue to lose the ball quickly after regaining it, which you can’t afford to do against Spain. There has been a real lack of quality in the moments where they can get forward.

03:11

49 mins: The second half starts just as how the first half ended: with lots of Spain pressure. A three-minute attack ends in Mariona’s shot from the edge of the box, which is straight at Van Domselaar. Given the goalkeeper’s performances during the tournament, it’s going to take something special to beat her.

03:08

46 mins: Back underway in Wellington! Can either side make a quick start and find the the breakthrough in the second half? Spain have looked far more likely so far.

02:53

It’s goalless at the break, but it’s been one-way traffic and Spain should be ahead.

They have dominated the opening half in Wellington and came close when Redondo forced a brilliant save from Van Domselaar, before somehow putting the rebound into the post. Gonzalez then thought she had given Spain the lead, but the striker was offside from Redondo’s square ball.

Spain look sharp, but will they pay for not taking their chances? The Netherlands have not offered much, but the longer they stay in the game, the more pressure they will put on Spain after those missed opportunities.

Gonzalez’s goal was ruled out (Getty Images)

02:50

45+3 mins: Gonzalez tries to find space in the box for a shot but the Netherlands drop deep and defend the situation well. Van Domselaar then collects from Hermoso’s cross.

02:48

45 mins: Into four minutes of added time - the Netherlands have offered very little this half, and we’ve barely seen Jill Roord or Lieke Martens. The winger thinks she finally has some room, but is flagged for offside.

02:45

42 mins: Another nice move from Spain, who have raised their intensity at the end of the half. A clever ball splits the Dutch defence and slips in Gonzalez, but she goes for the shot early and Van Domselaar can make the comfortable save at her near post.

02:41

40 mins: That’s another let-off for the Netherlands. Spain are finding ways to exploit their back three and get around the sides of their defence. That ball from Batlle found the gap.

🇪🇸 Esther González thinks she has given #ESP the lead...



📺 But VAR catches the offside...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/TNVtNhdCBz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

02:40

37 mins: NO GOAL! Spain thought they had the lead, but it’s offside! Batlle produces a brilliant ball to the back post and picks out Redondo, who free. The winger squares to Esther Gonzalez with a first-time square ball, and the striker taps into the roof of the net.

But Gonzalez was a yard ahead of Redondo when the ball was played - and it’s quickly ruled out after the VAR review!

0-0.

02:38

35 mins: Netherlands’ Jackie Groenen stays down after getting caught by Oihane Hernandez, who gets a yellow card. That will rule the right back out of the semi-final, if they make it.

02:34

31 mins: There is always the worrry for Spain that if they don’t take their early chances, they may be punished at the other end. That’s what happened against Japan in the group stages, and the Netherlands are growing in confidence after surviving the first wave of Spain pressure.

02:30

28 mins: Netherlands have their best moment of the match so far, as Beerensteyn breaks Spain open with a quick turn of pace. Brugts swings over a cross towards Martens, but it’s just over her head at the back post.

02:26

24 mins: The Spain dominance continues, but La Roja are now taking shots from range. Gonzalez and Mariona take shots from around the edge of the box, but Van Domselaar makes a comfortable save and gathers.

02:22

21 mins: Van Domselaar, who was played of the match in the 2-0 win against South Africa, saves the Netherlands again, but Spain should be ahead!

Alba Redondo his the post twice in a matter of seconds 😳



How unlucky can you get!



What a save from Daphne van Domselaar as well 👏#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xUPtpd4s8b — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

02:20

17 mins: SAVE! POST! Spain should be ahead! Mariona swings in a brilliant ball and finds Redondo at the back post. The winger meets the header but Van Domselaar produces a brilliant save to push it onto the post. It falls to Redondo again, and all Spain need is a tap-in to take the lead... but Redondo strikes the post for a second time!

02:17

16 mins: Spain clear but Van der Gragt goes down in the box under the challenge of Parades... but nothing is given. There didn’t seem to be enough in that for a penalty.

02:15

13 mins: The Netherlands have steadied as they string some passes together in midfield. Spain concede a cheap corner as a backpass from Parades is miscontrolled out of play by goalkeeper Coll. The Netherlands scored from a set-piece against South Africa...

02:11

9 mins: It’s been a good start from Spain, in what has been a fast and intense opening 10 minutes. Both teams are looking sharp but Spain have been able to find their way through the Netherlands on a couple of occasions. Redondo had a half-chance at the near post, but she flicked it over the bar.

02:07

5 mins: CHANCE! Lovely move from Spain! Caldentey slips the ball through to Esther Gonzalez with an intricate pass inside the box. Gonzalez goes for the chip with Van Domselaar coming out, but it goes past the post! It looks like Gonzalez might have been trying to square to Redondo.

02:05

3 mins: Spain with lots of early possession as the Netherlands attempt to press high up the pitch. That will be the key battle today, as well as how well the Netherlands keep the ball in the spells where they do have possession.

02:02

Kick-off! Underway in Wellington as the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals begin. It feels like there is always pressure on Spain whenever they play, and this is big test today.

01:58

Time for the anthems! It’s a bright and sunny winter’s day in Wellington for the first quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup.

And it’s a big one - kick-off is next.

01:52

Alexia Putellas is again on the substitutes bench as Spain face the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. The Barcelona star only came on in the 77th minute of Spain’s 5-1 win over Switzerland, after dropping out of the starting line-up following the 4-0 defeat to Japan. It is safe to say her World Cup has not gone to plan so far after a long few months of recovering from an ACL injury.

(Getty Images)

01:51

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, saying the two-times reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with the US to finish ahead of them atop Group E. The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last-16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semi-finals.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking yes, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff,” said Beerensteyn, who scored in the Netherlands’ 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

“I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament.”

Today’s quarter-final will be shown live at 3 a.m. in Spain and the Netherlands, a time slot intended for the US, who instead crashed out in the last-16.

Beerensteyn against the US (AP)

Reuters

01:38

England striker Bethany England warned it would be more dangerous to underestimate Colombia than worry about their “physical” approach ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia played a part in the biggest shock of the tournament so far in beating Germany as the two-time champions crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, but the South American side have also earned a reputation for their robust style.

A pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland was abandoned when it became ‘overly physical’ - while Germany complained about the rough treatment they received in the 2-1 defeat.

It’s been a World Cup of surprises so far and the Lionesses survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16 as they advanced on penalties, after playing extra time with 10 players following Lauren James’ red card.

And the Tottenham striker said Sarina Wiegman’s side are more concerned about not taking Colombia lightly, while insisting they can also match their fight if the quarter-final does turn physical.

Bethany England reveals ‘biggest danger’ facing Lionesses against Colombia

01:27

In other news at the World Cup, Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria, meaning she will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final with Colombia and the subsequent semi-final should her teammates progress.

James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.

The Chelsea forward was given an automatic one-match suspension and feared being ruled out of the tournament altogether, with Fifa typically increasing cases of “violent conduct” to a three-game ban. However, the governing body’s disciplinary committee showed some leniency and James could now return for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece on Sunday 20 August in Sydney.

Lauren James handed ban for World Cup red card

01:14

Spain have been led by star midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who has three goals so far including two in the last-16 victory over Switzerland.

“She’s amazing, she’s a genius,” teammate Irene Paredes told FIFA after Bonmati was player of the match in the 5-1 win. “She played a really, really good game. Again.

“She’s a really rare player. She has unique talent. This is her tournament.”

“Aitana has something that no other player has,” goalkeeper Cata Coll added. “I think she’s different. She’s a match-winner. “She’s got exposure, a goal, character and positivity. She has everything and she’s going to bring us a lot of joy.”

(Getty Images)

01:07

Line-ups!

Spain: Coll; Oihane Hernandez, Parades, Codina, Batlle; Teresa, Bonmati, Hermoso; Redondo, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Groenen; Pelova, Brugts, Roord, Damaris; Beerensteyn, Martens

01:03

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda makes just one change from the 5-1 win over Switzerland... and it does not involve Alexia Putellas .

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner remains on the bench, while it’s Mariona Caldentey who comes in for Salma Paralluelo on the left.

Cata Coll and Laia Codina, who made their Spain debuts in the last-16, keep their places for the quarter-finals.

Friday 11 August 2023 00:59

Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord comes into the World Cup quarter-finals sitting joint-second in the standings for the Golden Boot, having scored four goals in her first four games.

The 26-year-old, who will join Manchester City in the summer, is enjoying an excellent tournament and credited Andries Jonker’s system for getting the best out of her at the World Cup.

“I was mainly a substitute four years ago, coming into games off the bench,” Roord told Fifa.com. “Now I’m older and a more important player. And while that brings pressure with it, I like it too. For me, this is a very different tournament compared to the last time.

“It’s difficult to say which position I’m most comfortable in, because it depends on our opponents. But as long as I’m playing in the middle, as long as I’m seeing a lot of the ball, then that enables me to make an impact.”

“What’s really nice about the set-up is that it enables everyone – me and the whole team – to do what they do best. For example, I’m good with the ball at my feet. He [Jonker] doesn’t want me to make deep runs, he wants me to play like Jill Roord.”

(Getty Images)

Friday 11 August 2023 00:52

The Netherlands make one change for today’s quarter-final with Spain, as Damaris Egurrola replaces the suspended Danielle van de Donk in midfield.

That’s an interesting change: Damaris was born in the US to a Dutch mother and Spanish father, made her senior debut for Spain in 2019 but switched to the Netherlands in 2022, saying she had issues with Vilda.

“We worry about our players and the players that we can include in the lineup and I would not change any of my 23 players for anyone else,” Vilda said, when asked about Egurrola, who plays for Lyon.

Friday 11 August 2023 00:44

Spain’s build-up to the Women’s World Cup was mired in an ugly player mutiny, but coach Jorge Vilda said there are no cracks in his squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final game on Friday against the Netherlands.

“The team is united. We have a group that competes and they are all fighting for the same objective, and they’re very motivated,” Vilda told reporters on Thursday.

Last September, 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection around events they said impacted their emotional and physical health, directing the bulk of their complaints at Vilda. The Spanish federation backed the coach.

While only six of those players are at the World Cup, La Roja has already made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in three appearances.

“We have an excellent relationship with Jorge,” said defender Ivana Andres. “We have total confidence in him. We believe that we are a team, not only the players, but all the technical staff. And we all have shared responsibility in the match. If we win, we all win and if we lose, we all lose.”

Jorge Vilda (Getty Images)

Reuters

Friday 11 August 2023 00:29

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker had admitted Danielle van de Donk will be a “big” miss as she sits out the World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain through suspension.

The 32-year-old Lyon midfielder will not be involved in Wellington on Friday having picked up her second yellow card of the tournament in Sunday’s 2-0 last-16 victory over South Africa in Sydney.

Van de Donk has started all four games to date and Jonker is acutely aware of the impact her absence could have on his team.

Asked how significant a loss she will be, he told FIFA.com: “Big. Danielle is an extremely experienced player. She has over 140 caps, is a European champion, World Cup finalist.

“Not playing in this match, with her specific qualities that are really useful to the team, is a real shame for her but also for the team.”

Friday 11 August 2023 00:17

What is the team news?

Spain made five changes for the last-16 win against Switzerland, including first international starts for goalkeeper Cata Coll and centre-back Laia Codina, who scored at both ends in the 5-1 win against Switzerland. Jorge Vilda looks set to stick with his changes after the 5-1 win, which could mean Alexia Putellas again starts on the bench for Spain.

The Netherlands will be without key midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against South Africa and is therefore suspended from the quarter-final.

Friday 11 August 2023 00:16

When is Spain vs Netherlands?

The match takes place on Friday 11 August in Wellington, New Zealand. Kick-off is at 2am UK time (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 1:50am BST.

Friday 11 August 2023 00:15

Spain face Netherlands in an all-European clash at the Women’s World Cup as the quarter-finals get underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain returned to form in the last-16 as they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Japan by thrashing Switzerland 5-1, with Aitana Bonmati playing a starring role with two goals as La Roja reached their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

The Netherlands were given a stern test by South African in Sydney but progressed thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in the 2-0 win, as the Oranje look to go one step further than their Women’s World Cup final defeat four years ago.

Later, Japan face the biggest test of their campaign yet as they take on Sweden. Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far, but Sweden offer a true test of their ambitions after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States in the last-16.

Follow live updates from Spain vs Netherlands as the World Cup quarter-finals get underway