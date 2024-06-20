Spain vs Italy: Preview, predictions and lineups

Two of FIFA's top ten ranked nations meet in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday night at the midway point of the Euro 2024 group stages when Spain face Italy in Group B.

From Germany's dazzling fluidity to Romania's plucky underdog grit, there were some standout collective displays on Matchday 1, but Spain's efficient dismantling of Croatia was perhaps the most impressive. Spain raced into a 3-0 lead against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists on Saturday before keeping Zlatko Dalic's side at arm's length in the second period.

Luis de la Fuente's side have evolved considerably from the all-conquering generation of 2008 to 2012, with the latest iteration of La Furia Roja combining technical wizardry with speed and directness in wide areas. Another big test now beckons in the form of the holders.

Expectations weren't so grand for Italy heading into the tournament compared to three years ago and, while their victory over Albania was slender, Luciano Spalletti's fingerprints were all over the Azzurri's performance. The former Napoli boss is starting to build this Italian side in his image and Thursday's contest is bound to be a belter.

The victor, if there is one, will surely win Group B.

Here's 90min's preview of Spain vs Italy at Euro 2024.

Spain team news

Spain were so impressive on Saturday that De la Fuente could name an unchanged team for Thursday's clash against Italy. Victory would then allow the manager to rotate heavily on Matchday 3.

Lamine Yamal and Pedri's minutes must be smartly managed, especially given the latter's injury woes since his stellar Euro 2020 campaign.

Marc Cucurella was preferred to Alejandro Grimaldo at left-back against Croatia. Aymeric Laporte is building up his fitness and could earn minutes off the bench.

Spain predicted lineup vs Croatia

Spain predicted lineup vs Croatia (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Nacho, Le Normand, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Fabian; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Italy team news

There's been speculation in the Italian media of Spalletti making several changes to his XI to mitigate Spain's threat in Gelsenkirchen.

Strong man-marker Gianluca Mancini could come in for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori at centre-back to duel Spain captain Alvaro Morata. The pair faced off on many occasions while Morata led Juventus' line.

The steely Bryan Cristante may replace Davide Frattesi or Lorenzo Pellegrini in midfield, while Gianluca Scamacca could drop to the bench in favour of the energetic Mateo Retegui.

Italy predicted lineup vs Spain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Cristante, Barella; Chiesa, Retegui, Pellegrini.

Spain were so impressive against Croatia, but the signs were promising for Italy as well against a tricky Albania side. Thursday's bout has the potential to be the best of the group stages given the quality of both squads and respective styles of the two managers.

Spain's collective cohesion will be tough for the Italians to slow down, although its within the Italians DNA to nullify attacking majesty. Reports suggest Spalletti will alter his team to counter La Roja's guile and craft, perhaps suggesting Italy will be happy to cede control and attack De la Fuente's side in transition.

This has the makings of a chess match and a draw would set up a thrilling conclusion to Group B.