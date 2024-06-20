Spain vs Italy player ratings: Pedri and Nico Williams the stars as La Roja win Euro 2024 Group B

(Getty Images)

Spain won their second match at Euro 2024 by beating Italy 1-0, ensuring they’ll top Group B regardless of the final round of games.

La Roja were dominant throughout and actually wasted three or four great chances to open the scoring before Riccardo Calafiore turned a Nico Williams cross into his own net. It leaves Italy second, with Croatia and Albania both on a point apiece ahead of the final round of games.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from the match:

Spain

Unai Simon, 7. Didn’t have a single save to make all game. A very quiet night.

Dani Carvajal, 7. Won his challenges, kept play simple. Simply did what he needed to with his more attacking teammates in charge.

Robin Le Normand, 7. Did well in his one-v-ones and took a few late hits from frustrated Italian forwards. Had a header cleared off the line.

Aymeric Laporte, 6. A quieter night than his centre-back partner after replacing Nacho in the lineup. Caught out by runs behind once or twice, maybe a sign he’s still working back to fitness.

Marc Cucurella, 8. Stuck well to his task of halting Frattesi and Chiesa. Didn’t get forward too much but that was a good thing, as it left Williams space to keep raiding the flank. Another decent showing.

Rodri, 7. Not his most magnificent game ever in terms of progression and protection but the fact Spain were so dominant meant it was at times a stroll for him. Took a heavy challenge to the foot. Barely misplaced a pass.

Pedri, 8. Unstoppable with his clever movement and ability to nip past tackles. Best player on the park even if not the most spectacular one. Another who wasted chances in front of goal though.

Fabian Ruiz, 7. Almost scored a thunderous long-range effort, then tried his luck too often with half-chances. Kept Spain dominant with good on-the-ball work all night.

Lamine Yamal, 7. Great skill and pace from the right once more but should have scored within a few minutes. Bent a brilliant shot just past the post on the hour. Non-stop running and creativity.

Alvaro Morata, 8. Some brilliant link-up play and working in the channels. Denied at the near post after some sharp movement in the box.

Nico Williams, 8. Very lively start but missed a sitter with a close-range header. Had Di Lorenzo on toast with his dribbles down the left flank and delivered the cross for the opener. Smashed the upright with a shot of his own.

Subs: F. Torres 6, A. Baena 7, M. Oyarzabal n/a, A. Perez n/a, M. Merino n/a.

Calafiore’s own goal (AP)

Italy

Gianluigi Donnnarumma, 7. Booked early on for complaining. Great tip-over from Ruiz’s shot, but knocked a low cross into his own defender for an own goal. Made another two late saves to keep his team in it.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 6. Williams bypassed him in the first couple of minutes and didn’t stop the torment all night, though the right-back improved in those duels as time went on.

Alessandro Bastoni, 5. Not one of his finest nights, mostly due to the fact he was afforded no protection to stop the crosses and through balls.

Riccardo Calafiore, 5. Defended fairly well but the runners kept coming and he couldn’t track them all alone. Lucky to escape a first-half booking and then turned into his own net after the restart.

Federico Dimarco, 5. Didn’t really get the chance to get forward in his usual manner.

Jorginho, 4. Totally overrun in midfield. Didn’t have the agility to keep up with Spain’s play and subbed at half time.

Nicolo Barella, 5. Foreceful at times to try and stop Spain scything through but couldn’t really impact in an offensive sense.

Federico Chiesa, 4. Got no change out of Cucurella in the first half and went left wing for the second, where his fortunes didn’t improve and he was hooked soon after.

Davide Frattesi, 5. Couldn’t impact at all in the first half beyond a few fouls and attempted runs forward. Subbed at the break.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, 4. Anonymous from the left, went central after the double half-time sub to much the same effect. Just 33 touches as the team’s primary playmaker says it all.

Gianluca Scamacca, 5. Tried his best to hold play up and bring others into the game from deep but with very little success. Subbed past the hour mark with Chiesa.

Subs: B. Cristante 5, A. Cambiasso 4, M. Zaccagni 6, M. Retegui 6, G. Raspadori n/a.