Spain vs Germany result: Niclas Fullkrug earns Germans vital draw to keep World Cup hopes alive

Niclas Fullkrug celebrates equalising for Germany - AFP

Spain 1 Germany 1

09:46 PM

Report

Germany summon spirit, and sub Niclas Fullkrug, to stay alive

They are a long way from the great Germany – and West Germany – teams of the past although when the 2022 generation contemplated their part in what would be the worst World Cup period in their history they gathered up one last moment of resistance, writes Sam Wallace.

Two straight group stage defeats would have put Germany on the path to elimination until an equaliser from the Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug, a three cap 29-year-old who only made his debut for the national team this month. He might not go down in the great pantheon of German goalscorers, but he saved his team this time and their single point from two games means that there is still hope for Germany on the final day of the group stage.

A second consecutive group stage exit would represent the worst World Cup period in the team’s post-war history and it may yet end that way. For now they are still alive in Group E where all four teams go into Thursday’s last round of games in contention to qualify. Germany will have to beat Costa Rica to have any chance and also hope that Spain beat Japan. If Japan get a draw then second place will come down to goal difference.

Either way, a Germany team that looked doomed to elimination when substitute Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead on 62 minutes found their way back into the game. They had been dominated in the first half but when it looked lost they found another gear. Very German of them, even if not much else about this performance suggested the typical smoothness one associates with these white shirts and tournament-literate players.

What did it say about Spain? They can still pass the ball better than anyone else. They need a point against Japan to secure a second round place. But you do wonder where the matchwinners are in this team. In the end, Luis Enrique went back to Morata and the striker scored a brilliant goal that at the time looked like the end of the story. Two years ago Spain had dispatched Germany 6-0 in the Nations League – the two nations’ most recent meeting before this night. This time they always looked vulnerable, especially when Germany lost their inhibitions.

Enrique’s Spain are set up like the great Pep Guardiola sides that featured Lionel Messi as a false nine in the place of a conventional central striker. Alvaro Morata does not have his manager’s trust for that job. Instead he plays Marco Asensio in that role – as the tip of the midfield diamond. The passing began, the carousel spun and Spain tried to tempt Germany’s defence out of position.

When they did start to accelerate through the passes, in the final third, it was evident that it would be hard for the Germans to live with them. That it did not happen often was testament to the energy of German players to track runners. They had to rely on Manuel Neuer on seven minutes when Spain’s passing dragged the opposition out of shape and Dani Olmo appeared as the spare man on the left.

Sergio Busquets, at 34, winning his 141st cap, is the thread back to the great Guardiola side of that era. He has Pedri and Gavi either side of him as the inheritors of the legacy. They even have a converted midfielder at centre-back, the great Manchester City general Rodri.

It all works well when it comes to controlling the flow of the match. Spain attempted 360 passes in the first half, around twice what Germany tried. Enrique’s players, according to that new Fifa metric, broke through German lines 77 times before the break. They dominated much of the game but the threat in front of goal was not quite what it should have been.

When space opened up and shots were hit then it required some very well-timed interventions from the likes of Jamal Musiala, and on another occasion, David Raum. German backs were to the wall but they sensed they could fight this. They were not in control but they were by no means out the game; their best efforts were on the counterattack. Ilkay Gundogan got in front of Busquets and flicked one around the corner to Thomas Muller. Antonio Rudiger headed in a free-kick on 39 minutes but he had strayed offside.

Enrique finally summoned Morata ten minutes after half-time. He replaced Ferran Torres which meant Dani Olmo went from the false nine to the left side where he became Spain’s biggest attacking threat and was a key figure in the goal that eventually came.

Late, when they were chasing an equaliser, Germany would look much better and Enrique’s defenders less certain. Unai Simon, the Athletic goalkeeper, gave the ball away for a second time and put his defence under pressure. Then on the hour Spain scored, a beautifully worked goal down the left that went from Rodri to Olmo to Raul Albiol. The real spice was in the finish, with Morata running to the near post and the goal over his shoulder. With Nicklas Sule behind him he used the pace of the ball and the angle to beat Neuer. A glorious finish and it should have been the beginning of the end for Germany. Another cross from Olmo on the left was shrewdly left by Morata for Asensio and with time to choose a spot he hit a wild shot over.

For all their general passiveness in the first half, one had to admire Germany’s bite to get back into the game. Hansi Flick gambled on the substitutions, bringing off Gundogan among others. Leroy Sane and the goalscorer Fullkrug helped change the game. The pressure increased on Spain and suddenly the chances came. Fullkrug scored when Musiala turned on the ball from Sane, and the man from Bremen took over with a sharp half volley past Simon.

Strangely it felt about right for Germany. They had thrown everything at Spain and Fullkrug was just the right man at the right time – World Cups can be like that. He has waited his whole career, one presumes, for this chance and he timed it just right.

09:14 PM

Gary Lineker

closes the broadcast with "Allo allo, Herr Flick's back in it." Indeed. We will get to the match report shortly I am sure.

09:13 PM

Ilkay Gundogan on the BBC

"We needed that. Maybe it was meant to be in that way. Maybe we could have scored earlier. Just on the chances, I think we were a little bit better. But I think a draw is fair against a very good side.

"Playing in the World Cup, you always know it is going to be dramatic. I was on the bench talking to Thomas Muller and we both said, there is still a goal in this for us. Niclas (Füllkrug) took the goal well, a real striker. A number nine."

09:06 PM

Who shone and who sucked?

Rank and rate the players with our player rater.

09:05 PM

Alvaro Morata talks to the BBC

"On the bench you are always focused and you hope that you can come on and make a difference for the team.

"It was a good game, it could have been a semi or a final.

"The most important thing is to win, we didn't have the victory but we keep training, we have good vibes, we are positive.

"Japan are a good team, they are a good tactic. Everyone can see that the games are crazy."

Gary Lineker: "He scores when it Moratas." Oh Gary.

09:04 PM

Germany must be pretty pleased

Although in fairness even a defeat would have meant that they needed to beat Costa Rica and Spain to beat Japan. It also means that Spain are not totally necessarily through, so they won't be coasting?

Academic now, but 1-0 to Spain would have been an interesting situation. They'd have been better off drawing/losing to Japan (they'd still top the group) rather than winning (which would have probably let Germany qualify with 3pt). I think they'd have fancied eliminating Germany. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) November 27, 2022

09:00 PM

Here's Rudiger's offside goal from earlier

Germany's Antonio Rudiger scores but it is ruled out for offside - Reuters

08:56 PM

Full time: Spain 1 Germany 1

Germany are still alive. It leaves them with one point, Costa Rica have three, Japan three and Spain four. Germany need to beat Costa Rica by enough that they can turn the goal difference around on Japan. They also need Spain to beat Japan.

08:54 PM

90+6 mins: Spain 1 Germany 1

Goretzka with a great tackled and Germany break. Sane.... down the left, beats one, beats another, tries to go round the keeper. Cross it! You've got a man there! Noooooooo. He fails to spot the runner and he's wasted the moment.

That is going to be the last meaningful action.

08:53 PM

90+4 mins: Spain 1 Germany 1

Busquets loses his bearings and smacks his head into the beefy, unmoved figure of Goretzka. Painful. Funny, to be fair.

08:51 PM

90+3 mins: Spain 1 Germany 1

Germany have a corner. Their fans roar. Poor delivery.

08:50 PM

90 mins: Spain 1 Germany 1

Germany need it more. But you could see Spain doing them on the break, no doubt.

Ref has found six minutes to add on.

08:48 PM

87 mins: Spain 1 Germany 1

Morata with a dangerous run and that is a fantastic covering tackle from the sub Schlotterbeck. Absolutely brilliant bit of defending. He pumps his fist as he gets up. Any misjudgment and that was a pen.

Jordi Alba has come off. Alejandro Balde on for Spain.

Jonas Hofmann on for Serge Gnabry for Germany.

08:45 PM

84 mins: Spain 1 Germany 1

Game has surely been a bit more like it since both sides, erm, got a striker on...

Game boring along nil-nil. Coaches finally give their heads a wobble and bring on a proper centre forward each. 15 minutes later, it's 1-1, both subs scoring. IT IS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE. #forwards #goals #UEFAcoachingbadges #wedontneednostinkingUEFAcoachingbadges — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) November 27, 2022

Can either side nick one?

08:43 PM

GOAL! Spain 1 Germany 1 (Füllkrug 83)

The big man has done it! Powers his way through the area, holds off a challenge and has absolutely wellied it into the top, far corner. Old Simon in the goal nowhere near that, and just as well because it might have done him a serious mischief. What a hit!

Füllkrug was playing second tier football until recently, international debut at 29, and he's maybe kept his country in the World Cup!

Niclas Füllkrug is German for Kieffer Moore — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) November 27, 2022

08:41 PM

80 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

Germany's fate will be out of their hands as it stands. But their goosen is nicht cooken. They can skill go through if they beat Costa Ri-ca-ca-ca handily. And Spain beat Japan.

This Füllkrug is a big beefy feller up front and he is putting it about a bit in a manner the Spanish don't appear to be loving.

08:39 PM

78 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

Luis Enrique urging his guys on, he wants another.

08:37 PM

77 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

Musiala seems to have an ally in Sane and the two talented youngsters are trying to jink and dance their way though here

08:32 PM

72 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

Musiala has been Germany's best player. Gets through now. Crosses. Denied.

And then a few seconds later, he gets the ball in the box, lets rip with a fierce shot but sadly for him, straight at Simon. It his Si on the arm.

Germany causing a few problems at the corner as well but Spain hold firm.

08:30 PM

70 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

Game opening up. Germany need something here.

Flick switches three. Gundogan, Muller and Kehrer off. The first two were well below their best. The third is a fullback on a yellow.

Sane, Fullkrug and Klostermann are the guys who come on.

08:26 PM

66 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

That's the lot for Gavi and Asensio.

They both go off. Koke and Williams on.

That's three changes for Spain. Herr Flick yet to show his hand.

Luis Enrique is probably the best manager at this tournament, isn’t he — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) November 27, 2022

08:24 PM

64 mins: Spain 1 Germany 0

Spain nearly double up! The game's really opened up. They get through again and Germany are very relieved that the shot from 19 yards blazes over. Gavi the man who played it in, Asensio the man who hoofed it over.

08:21 PM

GOAL! Spain 0 Germany 1 (Morata 62)

Very similar to the move just now. It's Alba who pops up on the overlap down the left, plays the ball across, and here is the sub Morata who gets to the near post in front of his man and finishes with a nice little clip. Pleasing on the eye, that was. Morata has only been on for 8 minutes.

Now then Germany!

08:19 PM

60 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

This is an attractive Spanish move and here is the talented Olmo picking it up on the left. Cuts inside but just a few too folk in the way.

08:17 PM

58 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Wor Sir Alan Shearer is growing frustrated on the BBC. "Three Germans are in the box but none of them is moving. They need a centre forward in there."

08:16 PM

55 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Good old fashioned grappling match between Goretzka and Asensio ends with the German booked.

Jim White writes from the stadium: "Not sure Michael Cox has many who agree with him here, Al. They're trying to get a Mexican wave going in the upper tier..."

08:15 PM

54 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Not for the first time in this match, a goalie with a needlessly poor clearance. It's Simon again, it plays Spain into real trouble and it ends with Kimmich shooting wide.

08:14 PM

53 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Germany have a chance to play in a freekick but blooter it harmlessly out.

Fernan Torres is being brought off. Morata is coming on.

08:12 PM

52 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Busquets shoves Gundogan.

Half time entertainment here in the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar is Coldplay singing about a sky full of stars while everyone holds up their mobiles, lights on. Let's just say it would never happen in Rochdale. pic.twitter.com/CcBZxQXl4e — Jim White (@jimw1) November 27, 2022

08:11 PM

51 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

An intriguing tactical battle for me, Ralph. A clash of styles. Iberian flair versus Teutonic... trousers? Not sure.

No actual goals or really many shots, but it's gauche to care about that.

08:06 PM

47 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Muller finds a bit of space, but that space is offside.

08:05 PM

46 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

It's Spain who are the first to show. Asensio with a good gallop down the left flank but Torres cannot take up a suitable position for a pass.

08:02 PM

Players are out for the second half

no changes.

Neuer was in the action in the first half - AFP

07:55 PM

07:50 PM

Half time: Spain 0 Germany 0

Good close game. Well, a close game. An okay close game. Germany had the ball in the net and were unlucky to have that chalked off, I guess.

Oop, Michael says it was good.

Technically that felt on a different level to anything else we've seen in this tournament. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) November 27, 2022

07:47 PM

45 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Spain play a freekick into the German box. Gavi is on the premises. Bit of a scramble in there but the Germans just about keep them out.

Spain now have a corner and that's cleared for the last action of the half.

07:46 PM

44 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Deep ball into the Spanish box. Rudiger finds himself in the unusual position of being unmarked and tries a thunderous volley. Not entirely sure if that was a cross or a shot - it was quite a narrow angle. Neuer, more surprised than troubled by the shot per se, beats it away.

07:45 PM

43 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Musiala is having a good game. Strong running, hold up play. Gets clear of Rodri BUT nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition. Here's dear old Biscuits doing what he does best, a cynical foul, and he's tried to help Musiala off with his shirt. Booked.

07:40 PM

39 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Germany have the ball in the net after Rudiger heads in from a freekick. The goal is given. But this is probably going to be offside isn't it? Var disallows the goal. It is. Rudiger moved too soon at the back stick.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? No, not really. I loathe Var, I really do.

07:37 PM

36 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Kehrer slides in hard, fails to get the ball, but does get the game's first yellow card.

07:36 PM

33 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

And after a period of pressure, here is F Torres getting a shot away from the right of the area. Blocked - really good slide in from Musiala. Leads to a corner but Germany deal with that ok.

07:35 PM

32 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Incisive vertical transition from Spain, very Luis Enrique. Ends with Ferran Torres failing to hit the target. He is delighted to see the offside flag. Olmo, who carried the ball forward, was offside.

07:34 PM

31 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Gnabry not up to it in my opinion. Looks a weak link. When you consider the forwards Germany have had over the years....

Muller not really finding the spaces he so famously can do, yet.

07:33 PM

30 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Marco Asensio looking to find a way through.

Antonio Rudiger tries a shot from miles away and that's not going to trouble the scorer.

07:28 PM

27 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Raum fouls Carvajal.

07:27 PM

25 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

And now it is the German keeper's turn to give the ball away weakly. Well, well. Neuer sprays it to Gavi, who feeds his colleague Torres. A chance for Fernan Torres but he cannot get the ball out from under his feet and the moment passes.

07:26 PM

24 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Excellent press again from Germany. Harassing the Spain side in their own box. They pinch it! Muller and Musiala link. Gündogan very nearly finds a way through but cannot find a shot. But now a VERY sloppy clearance from Simon in the Spanish goal. Straight to Gnabry. Luckily for old Simon, Gnabry cannot do a lot with the shot.

07:22 PM

22 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

German defence shows Jordi Alba inside, he shoots low but Neuer knows exactly where his off stump is and he dives, lets the ball go maybe 18 inches wide of his right hand post.

07:21 PM

21 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

But here's Pedri! It is opening up for him... just runs into too much traffic.

07:21 PM

20 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Good from Germany. High press, nowhere for the Spanish ball-players to go, forcing them to hit it long.

07:19 PM

17 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Spain have had maybe 75% of the ball.

07:18 PM

15 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

Dani Carvajal with a header back that momentarily plays the keeper into pressure.

Germany full of beans and pressing.

07:16 PM

12 mins: Spain 0 Germany 0

A very quiet few minutes with neither side able to assert superiority after one dangerous moment apiece.

07:11 PM

8 min: Spain 0 Germany 0

Germany with a break through the press. Here is Goretzka, carrying it, delaying, delaying, delaying slipping it through to Gnabry... who is offside. Needed to just put him in earlier. But still, signs from the Germans that they are not going to let Spain just play.

07:08 PM

5 min: Spain 0 Germany 0

An excellent, neat attack from Spain. Asensio lays it off and here is Olmo purring onto the ball. He hits a thunderous shot from outside the box and Neuer does well to tip that onto the bar. Think he saw it late. Got just enough of a hand on it.

Manuel Neuer rolled back the years with that save! 🤩 🧤 pic.twitter.com/meUwb5UWJ4 — 90min (@90min_Football) November 27, 2022

07:03 PM

3 min: Spain 0 Germany 0

A busy, well contested battle in midfield. Goretzka with a nibble at Gavi. Ref gives a foul.

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo. Subs: Sanchez, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Pau Torres, Llorente, Morata, Koke, Williams, Raya, Balde, Guillamon, Pino, Carlos Soler, Sarabia, Fati.

Germany: Neuer, Sule, Kehrer, Rudiger, Raum, Gundogan, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala. Subs: Ginter, Havertz, Fullkrug, Gotze, Trapp, Klostermann, Brandt, Hofmann, Sane, Gunter, ter Stegen, Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi, Kotchap, Moukoko.

07:00 PM

1 min: Spain 0 Germany 0

An early attack from the Spanish side peters out and Germany clear.

07:00 PM

Spain

in their all red to kick off. Germany all white but with some black trim.

06:58 PM

Two former winners of course meet

There is one surviving member from the 2010 Spain triumph. It is, of course, Sergio Busquets.

06:57 PM

Anthem time

Spain to play first. A stirring rendition.

Now over to Die Mannschaft. An excellent renewal. They look well up for this. As well they might: a defeat here would be a serious blow. Albeit not a fatal one necessarily. We could end up with a 9333 here.

06:52 PM

Germany team analysis

Germany changes: Thilo Kehrer in the place of Nico Schlotterbeck at full-back.

Hansi Flick has also dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka.

06:51 PM

Spain team analysis

Dan Carvajal is replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

That's the only change that Spain are making. Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio will play up front.

06:49 PM

Exciting match ahead

we hope. Spain likely to play a 4-3-3 we assume, but what sort of role will they get from their central forward, Asensio?

06:40 PM

Jürgen Klinsmann

is asked if he'd like to clarify his remarks about Iranian culture.

Good on the BBC to bring up Jurgen Klinsmann's comments about so-called "Iranian culture", but poorly addressed by the man himself when he could have just apologised. — Kumail Jaffer (@DailyKumail) November 27, 2022

"Quieroz took what I said the wrong way. Maybe the Iranians took it wrong because they see me as the former US coach."

06:36 PM

Pochettino

"The experience at the World Cup has been fantastic. Everything is very well organised."

06:36 PM

Group E

position finds Germany on zero points, and then the other three teams on three points. Spain obviously have by far and away the best goal difference of the contenders, having panelled poor old Costa Rica 7-0 the other day.

06:33 PM

Warm ups

German players warm-up before the World Cup group E match - AP

06:26 PM

Looks like BBC have a guest

Always good to get a competition winner to join our team in the studio…or is it @alanshearer? pic.twitter.com/1F8nWraJq7 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 27, 2022

06:15 PM

Jimmy!

Merseyside/Manchester summit ahead of the Germany v Spain match in Qatar. Actually just an excuse to say Red on Red by @philmcnulty and me is still on offer at Amazon. Perfect Xmas present I'm told... pic.twitter.com/ajLSNKguFQ — Jim White (@jimw1) November 27, 2022

06:13 PM

The Teams

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo. Subs: Sanchez, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Pau Torres, Llorente, Morata, Koke, Williams, Raya, Balde, Guillamon, Pino, Carlos Soler, Sarabia, Fati.

Germany: Neuer, Sule, Kehrer, Rudiger, Raum, Gundogan, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala. Subs: Ginter, Havertz, Fullkrug, Gotze, Trapp, Klostermann, Brandt, Hofmann, Sane, Gunter, ter Stegen, Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi, Kotchap, Moukoko.

German fan ahead of Spain match - Getty

05:56 PM

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique warned overconfidence could cause Spain's downfall when they face Germany in their second Group E clash on Sunday.

Spain dominated their opening contest, trouncing Costa Rica 7-0 with the highest margin of any win in Qatar so far and netting the most goals the country have ever scored in a World Cup match.

It was a performance that surprised even their manager, who urged his players to remain measured in their response to the decisive victory.

Luis Enrique said: "We tried to manage that victory with all normality. We got the three points, that's it.

"It was a resounding victory that fills us with confidence, but we shouldn't have too much confidence. We are facing an opponent, Germany, against which we cannot be overconfident otherwise they will hammer us.

"We have a very smart squad, smart enough to know that we have to respect our opponent, and we will have to give it our all. It's a great challenge."

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder originally took over his national team in 2018, then stepped down for personal reasons while his young daughter underwent cancer treatment.

He was reappointed in 2019, following her death at the age of nine, and made his World Cup managerial debut in the Costa Rica clash on Wednesday, one he admitted went beyond his wildest expectations.

Luis Enrique said: "Well, in your debut you expect to go as far as possible. I did not expect to see such a good version of my team playing so well, it was such a pleasure to see my team performing the way they did."

Germany, who surprisingly lost their opening match against Japan, will be tougher opposition for Spain but Luis Enrique is looking forward to the test.

He said: "You might find it interesting, but I do so much better when I'm managing problems, and that's stupid. Don't laugh.

"I feel more at ease when I'm in the face of adversity, when I have to lift the mood of my players, to bring everything you've got inside, to make the most of my roots, my origins.

"As a coach I have very successful moments, but when I perform at my best is when I'm in the face of adversity and hardship."

05:54 PM

Live player ratings

Who's the star and who's having a stinker?

05:52 PM

A difficult match to call

where is your money?

05:51 PM

Kick off is

at 7pm UK.

05:42 PM

Two major nations...

come together for the first time in this World Cup, two sides who were among the handful of possible winners in most people's books. Germany, four-time winners, take on Spain, winners in 2010, in this group E fixture. And it is the Germany side who are really in need of a result. Defeat in their opening game at the hands of Japan has left them sweating on qualification.

More so than even England, they have had a build-up where a lot of the focus has been on the context of the tournament rather than the actual football.

Germany boss Hansi Flick has been sanguine about how much has been going on around the side.

He said: "It's just the way it is. We need to accept a lot of other things about all this noise in the background of what happened before the tournament, and the story with the armband. The main focus for me has been the football."

Germany made headlines when they covered their mouths for a team photo.

As to the performance re Japan, Flick said: "I think there were some situations where we made a lot of mistakes, where we got [things] wrong. Clearly, I tried to articulate it, and tried to explain that to the team, because it's important for them to understand and then to implement, and to make them sure that they can do what they've been told.

"We talked about the match. We're really convinced about our philosophy, how we want to play football. And, of course, we're going to try to do better tomorrow."

These sides are certainly closely match. Germany have won 9, Spain 8, 8 draws. But Spain knocked the Germans out of the 2010 Cup, and beat them in the final of the previous Euros to boot.

This match kicks of at 7pm in the UK and I will have the teams for you shortly before.