Spain vs Croatia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Croatia's hopes of a long EURO 2024 run out of a tricky Group B begin with three-time champions Spain at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

Zlatko Dalic's Vatreni have been runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third-place finishers at the 2022 edition, sandwiching those magnificent finishes around a Round of 16 finish at EURO 2020.

Spain has played in four finals, winning European Championships in 1964, 2008, and 2012. They cam within penalties of reaching the 2020 final but missed twice and lost to eventual champions Italy.

La Furia Roja cruised through their warm-ups friendlies, beating Romania 5-0 and Northern Ireland 5-1. Croatia is a step up and — with Italy looming as the second match — a very important moment. Spain will finish with Albania on June 24.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia stream link and start time

Kick off: Noon ET, Saturday (June 15)

Stadium: Olympiastadion Berlin

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Spain team news, focus

There are trophy-winners all over the field but the defense is a little long in the tooth. And how sharp is Aymeric Laporte following a season in Saudi Arabia? Spain is most dangerous, however, with its ability to control the game from the middle of the park. Rodri, Pedro, Fabian Ruiz, and Mikel Merino are a terrific group.

Croatia team news, focus

Speaking of long in the tooth, Croatia still have Ivan Perisic (35), Luka Modric (38), and Domagoj Vida (35) in the team, but a pair of Man City stars may be the difference in 22-year-old Josko Gvardiol and 30-year-old Mateo Kovacic. Modric enters the tournament with 175 caps and remains a critical component and Fenerbahce keeper Dominik Livakovic has been big in previous tournament.

Spain vs Croatia prediction

This one could be cagey, but we expect the Spanish to ultimately win the midfield and the game. Spain 2-1 Croatia.