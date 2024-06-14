Is Spain vs Croatia on TV tomorrow? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Spain take on Croatia in their first match of Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Spain take on Croatia in a Group B match at Euro 2024, where two big-hitters will clash for the first time in the tournament.

Former winners Spain have been drawn in a difficult group containing defending champions Italy, as well as Croatia, who have reached the semi-final stage of the last two World Cups and outsiders Albania.

Croatia have been less effective at recent European Championships however, only reaching the round of 16 in the last two, despite finishing third at the 2022 World Cup.

Spain are considered the most likely to top the group but it won’t be a straightforward assignment and this opening contest could provide a good bellweather for their chances.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

Spain vs Croatia kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 15 June at the OIympiastadion in Berlin.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting at 4.15pm BST. The game can also be streamed live on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Spain could make history should Lamine Yamal take to the field. If he does so, the Barcelona starlet will be the youngest player to appear at the tournament at 16 years and 338 days old. David Raya is likely to be on the bench, with Unai Simon more likely to start in goal.

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic recovered from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury to make his return in the final weeks of the season and is expected to be fully fit for the tournament.

Predicted line-ups:

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo, Rodri, Olmo, Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Odds

Spain 4/5

Draw 15/8

Croatia 3/1

Prediction

Given that it’s the first match of the tournament for both teams, we’ll say the game will end in a hard-fought draw. Spain 1-1 Croatia