Spain vs Croatia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Berlin's Olympiastadion is the fitting amphitheatre for a mouth-watering Euro 2024 group stage duel between two of FIFA's top ten ranked sides, Spain and Croatia.

There's certainly a 'Group of Death' feel to this group, and plucky Albania will certainly feel hard done by. Holders Italy are also involved, but it's Saturday's clash in Berlin which is poised to set the tone.

These two technically proficient, possession-heavy sides have met on their fair share of occasions in recent years. Croatia were knocked out by Spain following a round of 16 thriller at Euro 2020 and also lost on penalties to La Furia Roja in the final of the 2022/23 Nations League.

There's a sense that this Croatia side are over the hill, but you'd be foolish to write Zlatko Dalic's side off given their recent record at major tournaments. They were World Cup semi-finalists 18 months ago!

Spain are nonetheless favourites to top Group B, and their divine blend of reliable experience and majestic youth is bound to serve them well this summer.

Here's 90min's preview of Saturday's clash.

What time does Spain vs Croatia kick-off?

Spain vs Croatia H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Croatia 0-0 Spain (4-5 pens) (18 June 2023) - UEFA Nations League

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Spain vs Croatia on TV and live stream

Spain team news

There are questions as to who partners Pedri and Rodri in midfield, as well as who'll flank captain Alvaro Morata out wide.

Luis de la Fuente is likely to pick either Fabian Ruiz or Mikel Merino to start in midfield, while Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Mikely Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres are among the players fighting for spots in Spain's frontline.

Dani Carvajal should get the nod at right-back with Alejandro Grimaldo likely to start over Marc Cucurella at left-back.

Spain predicted lineup vs Croatia

Spain predicted lineup vs Croatia (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Nacho, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Rodri, Pedri, Fabian; Yamal, Morata, Oyarzabal.

Croatia team news

There shouldn't be too much controversy surrounding Dalic's team selection on Saturday, with Croatia's veterans set to play a key role this summer.

Luka Modric will start in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, while Ivan Perisic should start down the left with Andrej Kramaric operating up top.

Josko Gvardiol's stellar end to the 2023/24 season could convince Dalic to use him at left-back.

Croatia predicted lineup vs Spain

Croatia predicted lineup vs Spain (4-3-3): Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Spain vs Croatia score prediction

The fight for control will be crucial on Saturday, with Croatia likely to be more content to cede control to the Spaniards.

The question could be then whether Spain have the capacity to break down this Croatia side given that they've occasionally struggled at recent tournaments against deep-lying defences. Dalic's side are well-drilled, and they boast a threat on the counter with their ball-carriers in midfield.

Thus, Saturday's bout at Euro 2024 could be a topsy-turvy encounter with vicious swings of momentum. Both teams will land punches, but Spain's superior depth may come up trumps.