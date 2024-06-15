Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more from Group B fixture

Spain get their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Saturday as they face one of the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists in Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente has plenty of tremendous attacking options in his squad; one of the most difficult parts of his job this month might be deciding which to use and how to align them without sacrificing defensive balance. Spain aren’t among the very favourites but have plenty of reason to feel they can go deep in the tournament - we might learn much from this opening game about their chances.

Croatia, meanwhile, have a very familiar-looking squad which is packed with experience, but they will have questions over them of whether it has evolved enough as a squad and has enough goals. Luka Modric remains a key component for them and can win a game on his day - as many of Spain’s stars know all too well, of course. Follow the Spain vs Croatia live blog below for all the latest team news and match updates, plus buildup for Italy vs Albania tonight:

Group B’s first game starts at 5pm BST, as Spain face Croatia in Berlin

Alvaro Morata and Luka Modric captain each nation respectively - rivals from Atletico and Real Madrid

Fixture is a rematch of Euro 2020 quarter-final, which Spain won 5-3 in extra time

Group B is rounded out by Italy and Albania, who meet later this evening

Italy v Albania predicted line-ups and team news

11:32 , Jack Rathborn

Team news

Sandro Tonali is out after the Newcastle midfielder picked up a 10-month ban in October following betting breaches. While Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie is out through injury, as are Nicolo Zaniolo, Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini.

Nicolo Barella and Nicolo Fagioli are doubts, although they have returned to full training, so if they do pull through, they could challenge Bryan Cristante for a start.

Sokol Cikallesh missed out on Sylvinho’s squad. While Chelsea’s Armando Broja is likely to lead the line and Inter Milan’s Kristjan Asllani will offer quality.

Predicted lineups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Jorginho, Dimarco; Chiesa, Frattesi; Scamacca

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Kumbulla, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Bajrami, Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Broja, Hoxha

Spain vs Croatia predicted line-ups and team news

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

Team news

Spain could make history should Lamine Yamal take to the field. If he does so, the Barcelona starlet will be the youngest player to appear at the tournament at 16 years and 338 days old. David Raya is likely to be on the bench, with Unai Simon more likely to start in goal.

For Croatia, Ivan Perisic recovered from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury to make his return in the final weeks of the season and is expected to be fully fit for the tournament.

Predicted line-ups:

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo, Rodri, Olmo, Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Stanisic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Euro 2024 players to watch: Dominik Szoboszlai

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The undisputed star in the Hungary side, Szoboszlai successfully made the step to the Premier League and enjoyed an impressive start to his first season at Liverpool, even earning comparisons to Steven Gerrard in his first few months at Anfield. A hamstring injury over the winter lingered into the spring and rather stalled his progress, which is a concern as Szoboszlai prepares to lead his country into the Euros. But when fit and firing, few midfielders in the world offer more variety than the 23-year-old, with energy, dribbling, passing and a ferocious strike from distance. Hungary will need a few moments of his magic.

Euro 2024 players to watch: Granit Xhaka

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

A player who often doesn’t get the respect that he deserves, but maybe that is starting to change after helping Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in what was an unforgettable debut season in Germany. Now 31, Xhaka flourished in his new home after leaving Arsenal last summer and offered important leadership to Leverkusen as they closed in on an historic achievement in club football. His role for Switzerland is similar: this will be Xhaka’s sixth major tournament and his experience will be vital if they are to make it out of Group A.

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Amdouni

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Vargas

Hungary team news

09:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai carried a slight hamstring injury into the opener after going off against Israel as a precaution. The Liverpool star will operate alongside Roland Sallai.

The 3-4-2-1 formation should see Adam Lang, Willi Orban and Attila Szalai at the back, with Peter Gulacsi between the sticks. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez should provide a threat at wing-backs, while Barnabas Varga, who has been in prolific form for Ferencvaros this season, brings a threat in the final third.

Switzerland team news

09:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Steven Zuber is a major doubt after sustaining a calf injury in the friendly draw with Austria.

But Monaco pair Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria are back in full training this week and bring further options for Murat Yakin.

Hungary vs Switzerland: TV channel

09:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Hungary take on Switzerland on Saturday 15 June 2024, in Cologne with a kick-off time of 2pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1 and STV, with coverage starting at 1:15pm. The game can also be streamed live on ITVX. Every match at Euro 2024 is free-to-air on BBC or ITV (and STV) in the UK. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Hungary kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Switzerland.

Dominik Szoboszlai will become the youngest captain in the tournament’s history when he leads his side out in the Group A clash in Cologne.

Marco Rossi’s Hungary side were unbeaten in qualifying and their two victories over England in the Nations League in 2022, including a 4-0 thrashing at Molineux, showed how much of a threat they can be. After enduring a ‘group of death’ in 2020, with France, Germany and Portugal, Hungary will be looking for an improved performance.

Switzerland had an impressive performance in 2020, when they stunned France on penalties in the round of 16 before being knocked out by Spain in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Is Hungary v Switzerland on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024

Hungary vs Switzerland - Euro 2024 LIVE

Friday 14 June 2024 15:34 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to the first full day of action from Euro 2024 - we’ll have every kick covered right here on The Independent.

Later today we’ve got the two openers from Group B coming up, with Spain facing Croatia and Italy playing Albania, but before that it’s the second Group A clash following hosts Germany playing Scotland last night.

It’s Hungary against Switzerland, with a 2pm kick-off (BST), and it could prove a crucial match even at this early stage in the search for a knock-out place.