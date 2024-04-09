Spain v Northern Ireland: Mallorca to host friendly on 8 June

Northern Ireland will travel to Mallorca to take on Euro 2024-bound Spain in a friendly on 8 June.

The game at the Mallorca Son Moix Stadium will be the 19th meeting between the teams.

Spain earned a 1-0 home win in their last meeting in 2007 but that came a year after Northern Ireland clinched a shock 3-2 win in Belfast.

David Healy bagged a superb hat-trick in the victory in the Euro 2008 qualifier at Windsor Park.

An even more famous win came at the 1982 World Cup when Gerry Armstrong's iconic goal sealed a 1-0 victory over hosts Spain and saw Northern Ireland progress from the initial group stage.

The sides will now meet again as Spain prepare for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, with Croatia, Italy and Albania their opponents in Group B.