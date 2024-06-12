Spain v Italy Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

An early clash of two of the biggest nations in European football happens on Thursday 20th June. We have all the best bets and latest odds as Spain and Italy look to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

The 2008/2012 and 2020 European Champions clash in Gameweek 2 of the 2024 edition.

Spain will be favoured ahead of this clash. Both nations have similar issues in that they lack a genuine goal goalscorer to help them in the final third, but Spain have long since been able to adapt their football to compensate for this, whereas Italy have felt the lack of a top class centre forward more keenly over the years, albeit they do have the most recent European Championships crown to show for their efforts. However, Italy also have back-to-back non-qualifications for the World Cup in their locker as well, and a runner-up finish to England in qualifying for this tournament was less than convincing.

The pattern of this match is likely to see Spain dominate possession, whilst Italy remain compact in a three-man defensive system, more likely to be five at the back with the wing-backs pushed back and tucked in to deny Spain the half-spaces that they enjoy to play in. It will be a case of whether Spain are then able to break down the Italian defence, and this proved no to be the case in the Euro 2020 semi-finals when Italy progressed on penalties.

No penalties in the group stage of course, but a point each may be beneficial for qualification into the knockout stages if required.

Spain vs Italy Latest Odds

What are the best bets for Spain vs Italy?

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer – N/A

The Real Sociedad talisman hit a hat-trick against Andorra and then also bagged against Northern Ireland in Spain’s warm-up matches. He may not be a nailed-on starter for Spain, but he is a very dangerous player if he starts or if he emerges from the bench. This could be a better bet in-play as a result of the uncertainty, but he is a player to watch for Spain in the goalscorer markets.

Nicolo Barella to have 2+ Shots – N/A

Despite playing in a central midfield role, Barella could be one of Italy most dangerous forward players. The Inter midfielder is built to capitalise on space in front of him and he is a prolific shooter for his country, averaging over one shot a game in the qualifying period.

Key players expected to impact the Spain vs Italy match

The young player of the tournament in 2021 (Euro 2020) is back to prompt Spain into another deep run at a major tournament. It goes to show how young he was last time around in that he is still eligible for the young player award in this tournament as well, and he may well be a strong contender if he can dominate the half-spaces and demonstrate his prodigious talent once more. Barcelona have not had a vintage season, but Pedri has more experience now and is ready to take on a leadership role in this Spain side, despite his tender years.

Barella has been a key player for both Italy and Inter for a number of years now. Playing in a domestically dominant Inter side has helped Barella but he is also capable of lifting his game, and the games of his nation, with his all-action style. He will be a key goal threat from deep for the Italians as they look for avenues to goal and in the counter-attacking style that they may have to employ in this match, look for Barella bursting into the Spanish box to finish off the chances.

