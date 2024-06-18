Spain get triple injury boost for Italy clash at EURO 2024

Sky Sport Italia reports that Spain stars Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Alvaro Morata trained with their teammates on Tuesday, so they will be available against Italy in two days.

Italy and Spain are preparing to meet in the second group stage game at Gelsenkirchen on Thursday, but while the Azzurri can rely on a full squad, La Roja have been dealing with a few physical issues over the last few days.

There was concern over Laporte, Rodri, and Morata’s fitness, but according to Sky Sport Italia, they have all trained with the rest of the team today.

Laporte is returning from an injury and missed the opening EURO 2024 game against Croatia last week, so he may start on the bench against the Azzurri.

Rodri and Morata, however, seem fully fit and are expected to start against Italy in two days.

La Nazionale trained on Monday in Iserlohn and the opening 15 minutes of the session were open to the media, including Football Italia. Luciano Spalletti’s men will train again today, but reporters won’t be allowed in.