Spain thrash England to win Women's Under-17 Euros

Spain lifted the Women's Under-17 European Championship for the fifth time, beating first-time finalists England [Getty Images]

Spain thrashed England as they lifted the Under-17 Women's European Championship for the fifth time.

Alba Cerrato finished from Celia Segura's low cross into the box as Spain opened the scoring in the 40th minute.

Rachel Maltby scored an own goal just before the break, getting the last touch as a Lorena Cubo corner was swung into the box.

Last year's beaten finalists increased their lead in the second half with two goals from Segura.

Lua Calo threaded a dangerous ball into the box and Segura finished at the near post past England goalkeeper Hope McSheffrey.

Clara Serrajordi's cross into the box was headed in by Segura as the rout was confirmed.

The Young Lionesses beat Poland 2-0 in the semi-finals to reach the final for the first time but were unable to compete against a dominant and ruthless Spain side.

The tournament was first held in 2008 and Germany currently hold the most titles with eight.