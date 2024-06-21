Spain star suffered muscle injury during Euro 2024 victory over Italy, doubtful for Albania clash

Spain secured their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages with victory over Italy earlier this week. It means that Luis de la Fuente can rest his big hitters against Albania on MD3, while also giving opportunities to those that have not yet started in Germany. One of those is Ayoze Perez, although he looks likely to miss out on Monday.

As per Relevo, Ayoze suffered a muscle strain in his right leg during the match against Italy. The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed the injury, and they say that “the evolution of the symptoms will mark his availability”.

Given the nature of the injury, it’s unlikely that Ayoze will be risked by de la Fuente for Spain’s match against the Albanians. It means that Mikel Oyarzabal becomes favourite to start on the left wing, with Nico Williams likely to be given a rest. Dani Olmo can also be played on the wing, if required.