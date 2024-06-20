Spain star shows exactly why Barcelona should pay up with electric display vs Italy

A leading member of the attacking ranks for the Spanish national team will no doubt have piqued fresh attentions at La Liga giants Barcelona on Thursday.

As much comes owing to his showing against Italy.

Luis de la Fuente’s troops, of course, marked their return to action a short time ago.

After making altogether short work of Croatia in their Euro 2024 group stage opener, La Roja locked horns with reigning tournament holders Italy, hopeful of making it two wins from two.

And, when all was said and done, this is precisely what they managed.

A solitary own goal on the part of Riccardo Calafiori proved the difference between the sides upon proceedings being brought to a close at the Veltins-Arena.

On the Spanish side of things, a number of players impressed, from Marc Cucurella at the back to Fabián Ruiz in midfield.

None, though, stood out more than Nico Williams.

Afforded a starting berth on the left flank, the Athletic Club man was in absolutely electric form, running Giovanni Di Lorenzo ragged for much of the evening.

Nico, though, was far from just flicks and tricks.

Crucially, he also produced final product, laying on a chance which Pedri really should have buried, rattling the crossbar with a sumptuous effort from distance, and delivering the cross which culminated in the game’s deciding goal.

Nico, it is widely understood, has been identified as a leading summer target on the part of Barcelona.

And, on Thursday, the 21-year-old proved once again exactly why.

Playing on the opposite flank to current Blaugrana sensation Lamine Yamal, Nico showcased why any club would be lucky to have him, and why Deco and the Camp Nou brass should do everything in their power to make a deal happen this summer.

Conor Laird | GSFN