Spain star prefers Barcelona stay over Premier League return

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is expected to receive offers to return to the Premier League this summer.

The Spanish international was not a first choice pick last season and his long term future is in doubt.

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is reportedly considering a move to bring Joao Felix back to the club and he prefers the Portuguese international to Torres.

That could nudge the 24-year-old closer to an exit, with a move back to England an option, despite his determination to stay and fight for a place in Flick’s plans.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, West Ham United are considering a move for Torres, who previously played in England with Manchester City.

Torres was keen to return to Spain, after a mixed spell in Manchester, and all offers are expected to be rebuffed until a meeting with Flick after Euro 2024.

Seven La Liga goals last season was his best return with La Blaugrana and the complex finances involved in resigning Felix could make him a more pragmatic option.