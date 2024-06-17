Spain star playing through pain barrier at Euro 2024 – set for surgery after tournament

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon is currently playing through the pain barrier in order to compete at Euro 2024. The Athletic Club number one has also locked down the starting spot for Spain, but will undergo surgery after the tournament.

Simon, 27, has a wrist injury that has been giving him permanent pain, according to Relevo. The goalkeeper will undergo a minor operation after the tournament, having agreed with Spain’s goalkeeping coach Miguel Angel Portugal that he can play without it impacting his performance. It’s an issue he has been dealing with for some time, but has maintained Spain informed about, knowing that he would do everything possible to be at the Euros.

The Basque shot-stopper demonstrated that it was not impacting him too much against Croatia, keeping five shots on target out, and stopping a penalty from Bruno Petkovic. Simon has been regardedly highly by both Luis Enrique and Luis de la Fuente, the last two Spain managers. He is reportedly one of the leaders in the dressing room.