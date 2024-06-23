Spain star open to potential Premier League transfer

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has called the Premier League ‘one of the best leagues in the world’ and has suggested he would be open to a potential move to English football.

Ruiz has starred during Spain’s opening two fixtures of Euro 2024 to emerge as one of the most impressive performers in the tournament’s group stage.

The 28-year-old scored a brilliant individual goal during La Roja’s 3-0 win over Croatia in their opener, before recording a tournament-high 14 regains of possession as Spain beat Italy and booked their place in the knockout rounds.

No player at Euro 2024 has won possession more times overall (21) or on more occasions in the final third (7) than Ruiz so far this summer and the midfielder’s performances have sparked rumoured interest from England.

Ruiz has addressed the transfer speculation and refused to rule out a potential move to the Premier League.

“Would I like to play in the Premier League? In football, you never know,” Ruiz told Carrusel Deportivo.

“It’s one of the best leagues in the world. But I still have a contract with PSG for three more years and I’m happy at PSG. In football, you never know what happens in the future.”

