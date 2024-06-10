Spain Star Emerges As Top Target For Inter Milan In Goal

Spain Star Emerges As Top Target For Inter Milan In Goal

Genoa’s Josep Martinez has moved to the top of the Inter Milan shortlist of transfer targets in goal this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Inter are intent on signing a goalkeeper this summer. And the profile that they have in mind would be a younger keeper, capable of replacing Yann Sommer in the long term.

Athletico Paranaense’s Bento has been on Inter’s radar for some time now.

However, finding an agreement with Athletico will be difficult as the Brazilian club aim high as far as a fee for the 24-year-old.

Therefore, Inter have increasingly started to consider other options.

And the main one looks to be Genoa’s Martinez. The Spaniard has enjoyed a very strong first season in Serie A with the Grifone.

Josep Martinez Moves To Top Of Inter Milan Shortlist In Goal

Tuttosport note that there is also Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye on Inter’s radar.

The Nigerian international had a strong second half of the season, taking the place of Marco Silvestre as the Friulani’s starting keeper as they avoided relegation from Serie A.

Udinese would want a fee of around €12 million for Okoye.

In that respect, a deal for the 23-year-old would certainly be within reach financially for Inter.

However, the main issue with a move for Okoye would be the Udinese keeper’s relative lack of experience.

Inter do not have the same sort of confidence that the Nigerian would be able to inherit Sommer’s starting spot in the long term that they do with Bento or Martinez.

And according to Tuttosport, it is the latter who is now the likeliest candidate to arrive at Inter this summer.

This is because it would likely be easier for the Nerazzurri to negotiate with Genoa than with Athletico.

Inter could offer a young player like Matti Zanotti, Sebastiano Esposito, or Francesco Pio Esposito plus cash for Martinez.