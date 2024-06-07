How Spain squad reacted to news of Barcelona star Cubarsí’s Euro 2024 omission

An insight into the reaction of the Spanish national team squad to news of Pau Cubarsí being left out of the country’s squad for Euro 2024 has come to the fore online.

The name of youngster Cubarsí has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines throughout Spain across the day to date.

This comes after the 17-year-old was the headline name dropped from Luis de la Fuente’s final 26-man panel for the upcoming European Championships.

Cubarsí, for his part, was considered something of a shoo-in for the tournament, following his breakout campaign on the books of Barcelona.

It therefore came as nothing short of a shock when De la Fuente and his coaching staff opted to leave the starlet at home.

And a similar feeling, it has since been revealed, was the prevailing one amongst Cubarsí’s Spanish teammates on Friday.

As revealed by Toni Juanmartí of Diario Sport:

‘In the group they assumed that Pau would be in the Euros and they talk about “surprise”. Some even say they are unable to understand it.’

Los jugadores de la selección española están muy sorprendidos con la ausencia de Cubarsí. En el grupo daban por hecho que Pau estaría en la Euro y hablan de “sorpresón”. Alguno incluso dice ser incapaz de entenderlo. Normal. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN