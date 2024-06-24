Spain showcase their depth to stay unbeaten at Euro 2024: Five things we learned from 1-0 win over Albania

Spain made it three wins from three in the group stages of Euro 2024 and are still yet to concede a goal after seeing off Albania 1-0.

Ferran Torres’ 13th minute goal was enough to seal the victory for Luis De La Fuente’s side and means Albania are out of the competition altogether.

Here are five talking points from the game…

Spain show their depth

On this evidence Spain’s second string is good enough to do well in their own right at Euro 2024. Coach Luis de la Fuente made TEN changes from the side that beat Italy last week, and yet the reserves were still too good for Albania. Aymeric Laporte was the only player retained, and he is building up match fitness after injury. At full power, this Spain team will take a lot of stopping.

Raya’s focus proves crucial

David Raya proved that he is strong in one department every international goalkeeper needs – concentration. Against a modest Albanian attack, the Arsenal keeper had nothing to do for 44 minutes until Kristjan Asslani launched a ferocious shot from 20 yards – and Raya was equal to it, flinging himself across goal to save at full-stretch. He did the same 20 minutes into an otherwise quiet second-half, tipping away a volley from Armndo Broja.

Merino would fit in at Arsenal

Arsenal target Mikel Merino looks an ideal fit for the Emirates if Thomas Partey is not around next season. The 28-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder is a strong box-to-box player with a good touch, and would work well in Mikel Arteta’s side. Merino has said he is open to a move this summer, but the biggest problem for Arsenal is that Barcelona are also interested.

Navas rolls back the years

Jesus Navas looks like he could go on for years. The former Manchester City winger, now converted to a right-back at Sevilla, is the last survivor of Spain’s World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 winning sides, and was already a full international at 22 when team-mates Lamine Yamal was born. But he has the legs to keep going and was a ball of energy all game.

Security still a concern

UEFA’s security had another setback, as Albanian fans smuggled a load of flares, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics in the the Dusseldorf Arena. Shortly before kickoff a huge wave of smoke rose from the stand where the Albanian ultras were gathered behind Raya’s goal, followed by dozens of red flares that lit up the end. A polite notice was then flashed up on the stadium’s giant screens, asking for fans not to use fireworks or flares, but it was too little, too late. And despite UEFA promising to beef up security after four fans tried to get at Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, a young pitch invader in Albanian colours got on and gave stewards the runaround late in the game.

FEATURED IMAGE: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GETTY IMAGES VIA ONE FOOTBALL